Are Farrah Abraham And Simon Saran Headed For Their Own Spinoff Series?

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have been making headlines ever since Saran began starring in his own MTV special, Being Simon, but could they be headed for their own reality spinoff?

On Twitter on Monday, October 15, ahead of the new episode of Being Simon, Saran shared a couple of tweets with his many fans and followers in which he mentioned the possibility of having his own show with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“They def need to do a house flipping show,” read a message shared by a fan and re-tweeted by Saran.

Around the same time, Simon Saran shared a tweet from Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael, which included a link to an article about Abraham’s aspirations to star in a new show with her ex-boyfriend. Days prior, Abraham had re-tweeted a message from a fan who encouraged others to re-tweet her message about a show featuring the former Teen Mom OG couple.

Farrah Abraham also re-tweeted another message from a fan who pointed out that HGTV would be the perfect place for Abraham and Saran to launch a new series about their house-flipping adventures. She then posted a third message from a fan who said that she and Saran could be the new Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are currently starring in the fifth season of HGTV’s Fixer Upper.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran dated for a few years before calling it quits earlier this year while filming the second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG. However, despite their split, Abraham and Saran have maintained a close friendship with one another and recently traveled to Mexico and Greece together.

Although romance rumors have been swirling for weeks in regard to Saran’s relationship with Abraham, both reality stars insist that they are nothing more than friends.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran, tune into tonight’s new episode of Being Simon at 8 p.m. on MTV. The new episode will be followed by a new episode of Teen Mom 2, which features Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus, at 9 p.m.

No word yet on when Teen Mom OG will return to MTV for a seventh season.

