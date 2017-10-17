Howard Stern Trashes Harvey Weinstein, Reveals He Knew He Was Lying To Him

Howard Stern is now speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and isn’t holding back. Radar Online shared that Howard is saying he knew that Harvey was a liar. Harvey actually denied sexually harassing women to Howard in the past. Back in a 2014 interview, Howard actually asked Harvey if he used sex as a pawn to pick women for roles, but of course, Harvey denied that this was true. Now, of course, everyone knows that this isn’t the case at all.

Stern was talking to Robin Quivers on his show on Monday and he said that he had heard some rumors about Weinstein. Now over 30 women have come forward to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. It turns out that Howard Stern asked him about using sex to pick out people for roles because he had heard the rumors, but Weinstein totally denied them at the time. It sounds like Howard kind of knew the truth and tried to get it out of him, but he didn’t have any luck at all.

In the interview, Howard Stern asked him “Did you ever get to experience the mogul aspect? Do a little coke, Julia Roberts give you and hand job?” Then Harvey went on to explain to him that it works that way for the actors, but not for everyone. Stern did admit that he knew a woman who said that Harvey came onto her years ago. He also felt like he was probably lying to him when he told him that he didn’t do anything sexually in exchange for work or on the job.

Last week, Harvey Weinstein checked into a treatment center. He was fired from his job and also kicked out of the academy. New victims keep coming out. It would not surprise anyone at all if even more victims continue to come out and say that they had an incident with Harvey Weinstein in the past.

She became a star as #HannahMontana but @mileycyrus told Howard the role initially went to a different girl. Hear the story on HowardStern.com (link in bio) and tune in to #Howard100 on Friday for the full Stern Show interview! A post shared by Howard Stern Show (@sternshow) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Howard Stern is saying that Harvey Weinstein lied to him? Are you shocked by all of the accusations coming out about Harvey now? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]