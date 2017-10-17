Las Vegas Shooting Security Guard Jesus Campos Disappears Without A Trace After Bailing On TV Interviews

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who witnessed the deadly October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 59 people and left nearly 500 more injured, has seemingly disappeared without a trace. Campos was scheduled to “break his silence” about the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on October 12 and was lined up to engage in a series of primetime television interviews that evening. Before appearing in front of the camera, however, Fox News reports that Jesus Campos simply took off. The security guard made famous by the Las Vegas mass shooting reportedly hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to union president David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), Jesus Campos bailed on his high-profile television interviews to go instead to a local walk-in health clinic. Hickey made the claim on Friday, the day after Campos’ failed television events. The union president claimed that he had received a text message on Thursday night advising him that Jesus Campos was being taken to a UMC Quick Care facility. He didn’t, however, state who had sent him the text message or give the name of whoever was supposed to be taking Campos to the medical facility.

On Monday, Fox News reportedly contacted UMC Quick Care, a chain of urgent-care facilities with eight clinics in the Las Vegas area. According to the news outlet, a spokesperson for UMC claimed to have “heard nothing” about a visit by Jesus Campos.

EXCLUSIVE: Still no trace of Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos 4 days after he went MIA #LasVegasShooting https://t.co/1jzHiHYz7k — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) October 16, 2017

Prior to his abrupt Thursday evening disappearance, Las Vegas security guard Jesus Campos had reportedly spent days preparing to run the gauntlet of several television interviews. According to union president Hickey, Campos had expressed a personal desire to come forward and tell the public his version of what had happened during the horrific October 1 shooting, during which he was shot and injured along with hundreds of music festival attendees. Hickey claims that he and Jesus Campos had been meeting with representatives of MGM for hours before his abrupt and inexplicable departure.

“For the past four days he’s been preparing… we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over, we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone.”

As CNN reports, the official police timeline of events that led up to the October 1 shooting has been evolving as the police investigation of the attack, reportedly carried out by elderly lone gunman Stephen Paddock from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel. Initially, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department claimed that Jesus Campos had been shot through Paddock’s hotel room door at 9:59 p.m., a full six minutes before the gunman opened fire on the crowd below. This week, MGM (parent company of Mandalay Bay), released a statement indicating that the 9:59 p.m. time is incorrect, and was generated from a manually generated report.

“The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have. We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio.”

He's around MGM just hasn't told him to speak yet. It's all MGM power — AshestoAshes????☮ (@Ashley62917106) October 16, 2017

I think he got a gag order. Just hope is safe — ????MAGA_UTAH ???????? (@bsgirl2u) October 15, 2017

Campos was not on the Mandalay Bay records as an employee — Kelly Brennen (@Maggie5247) October 14, 2017

What we know is horrible,but what they aren’t telling us is much worse. The sheriff has said a few times – they’re trying to keep us calm — cjamnew (@cjamnew) October 16, 2017

On the night of the Las Vegas shooting, Jesus Campos was reportedly hit in the upper thigh and used his radio to report shots fired to additional hotel security staff. According to MGM, police officers were already in the company of armed Mandalay Bay security guards inside the hotel when Campos reported his injuries and responded immediately to the shooter’s room. Despite their immediate response, however, officers and armed guard’s didn’t reach the Paddock’s room until 10:17 p.m., 11 minutes after Campos’ report of shots fired. The 32nd-floor room wasn’t breached by first responders until 11:20 p.m., according to current police timeline. When they got inside, the shooter was reportedly already deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department has refused to comment on the MGM statement regarding the timeline of events. Several state and federal agencies are working in tandem to investigate the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Even so, there are many questions still unanswered. From the location of the security guard, witness and victim Jesus Campos to how Paddock planned his deadly attack without alerting authorities to the motive behind the Las Vegas shooting, investigators are still trying to fill in the blanks.

The mystery of Vegas deepens as Campos goes missing. Who Is Jesus Campos? Las Vegas Security Guard Raises New ??s https://t.co/6G2BBJ5ltH — American Real News (@USArealnews) October 13, 2017

As are concerned Americans who have been seeking answers and closure after so much senseless violence was unleashed on a crowd of country music lovers on October 1.

The last public photograph of Jesus Camps was snapped on October 10 as the Las Vegas security guard accepted a “SPFPA Hero Award” for his bravery in the line of duty. After being honored, authorities came forward with claims that Campos had been shot several minutes before Stephen Paddock unleashed hundreds of rounds into the crowd of concert-goers. Before he disappeared, union president Hickey claims that his union member Campos was excited for the opportunity to tell the public his version of events from that terrifying night.

On Friday, the union president reiterated that his sole concern was regarding Campos’ location and his “condition,” calling the disappearance of the union member “highly unusual.”

“Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something.”

According to Fox News, they have made multiple requests for comment to SPFPA on Monday seeking information about the whereabouts of Las Vegas shooting security guard Jesus Campos. Thus far, the union has declined to respond to these queries. Campos’ mysterious disappearance came just days after another Las Vegas shooting survivor, Kymberley Suchomel, died in her sleep of natural causes at the age of 28. After surviving the shooting, Suchomel publicly questioned the official account of that night, expressly claiming that there had been multiple shooters involved. Both Campos’ disappearance and Suchomel’s untimely death have become fodder for Las Vegas shooting conspiracy theories across social media.

Anyone who thinks they are telling us the whole story about the #VegasShooting isn't paying attention #FridayThe13th https://t.co/nb6C6iWAvm — Rose ????Taylor (@RealRoseTaylor) October 13, 2017

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]