‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored New Boyfriend Gushes Over How ‘Great’ She Is

Kailyn Lowry may not be official with Dionisio Cephas quite yet but when it comes to the future, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three could very well be headed for a new romance.

Following weeks of rumors claiming they are on the cusp of a relationship, Dionisio Cephas spoke to Hollywood Life revealing that currently, everything between himself and the longtime reality star is still the same.

“She wants to convince me she’s crazy. They say a little crazy is good, but she’s a great woman for sure,” he added.

Kailyn Lowry and Dionisio Cephas were first linked to one another earlier this year when Lowry was several months pregnant. At the time, the two were in Los Angeles to attend the MTV Video Music Awards and during their trip, Lowry posted a photo of herself in bed with Dionisio.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Kailyn Lowry immediately faced backlash for spending time in bed with Dionisio Cephas in May of this year while expecting a child with Chris Lopez.

As for the future of Kailyn Lowry and Dionisio Cephas, Cephas said that he can’t really put a timeline on when he and Lowry will potentially make their relationship official.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another at the end of last year but split a short time after Lowry learned she was expecting. Although Lowry and Lopez appeared to be on the verge of a reunion just weeks ago, they now appear to be completely on the outs and in one of Lopez’s latest Instagram photos, he was seen burning what many assumed was Lowry’s latest memoir. He’s also proclaimed that his son is a Lopez, regardless of what his legal last name may be.

Kailyn Lowry shares her youngest son, 2-month-old Lux Russell Lowry, with Chris Lopez, her middle son, 3-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]