Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Encounters Hostility In ‘Bachelor’ Group Date, Angry Woman Calls Him ‘Hashtag Not Peter’

The Bachelor 2018 lead, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., encountered some hostility in a group date that was recently filmed and one of the women allegedly called him “Hashtag Not Peter” in the incident. The term has been used since Peter Kraus didn’t get the gig and the choice of picking Arie threw fans and Bachelor Nation alike for a loop.

Reality Steve revealed in one of his recent blog posts that Robert Mills, Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials, and Late Night Programming for ABC Entertainment, talked with Entertainment Weekly Radio’s Julia Cunningham. The two have been watching Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s Bachelorette season with Emily Maynard from 2012 and discussing the episodes in a weekly podcast. On the October 10th segment, Mills spilled what happened in a group date with Arie and some of the other women. The date took place in Fort Lauderdale for Episode 5 just before the cast packed up and headed to Paris.

Mills spilled that “an incredibly dramatic” group date occurred that stemmed from Arie trying to be “inclusive” of everyone. Instead of narrowing down his selection at a point where things should be getting more serious, Arie is still wanting to get to know everyone and the contestants weren’t happy about him making light of it. Mills said one woman called Arie “Hashtag Not Peter” when she grew enraged during the date. It’s unknown how the rest of the date played out, but Mills drew comparisons to Nick Viall’s group date when the losing team in a volleyball competition got to spend time with Nick; he caught a lot of heat with the winning team for making that decision. In this case, Arie’s ladies experienced “a little bit of anger” and that’s when one of the cast members threw the hashtag name at him. Mills goes on to say that “at this point now, it gets competitive” among The Bachelor contestants. Each of the women wants to believe that Arie Luyendyk is working with Neil Lane to give her an engagement ring.

It sounds like there’s already at least one highly anticipated date with plenty of drama. Not all events coming out of production make the final cut, but since Mills shared this spoiler, chances are it’s going to be seen when Season 22 of The Bachelor airs with Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]