‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Witches Festival Returns This Week With Double Experience, Loot

Earn more experience and loot Plunder Skulls during this year’s Witches Festival in The Elder Scrolls Online. The Halloween event is back with all the trappings of last year’s revelry including The Witchmother’s Bargain quest and rewards. Players can purchase the Crow Caller from the Crown Store, for free, to get started on the Witches Festival quest beginning on October 20.

The item offers a quest that requires players to collect a few items. Players will deliver items to the appropriate NPC to end the quest. As a reward, players will receive the Witchmother’s Cauldron memento. This item offers a 100 percent experience boost for two hours to a player’s party. This experience boost stacks with others found in The Elder Scrolls Online as stated on the game’s official website. Players can repeatedly reapply the buff until the event ends on November 1.

Players that took part in previous Witches Festivals do not have to repeat the quest this year. Their memento from last year will still summon the cauldron applying the buff again this year. Unlike last year, players will not have to transform into an undead version of their character in order to receive the experience buff. Turning into an undead is temporary, though, if players do interact with the cauldron.

In addition to the bonus experience, Plunder Skulls will be available again this year. All bosses in the game will drop a Plunder Skull filled with Hollowjack Motif items, special masks, unique recipes, and even furniture. This includes all bosses in the game like world bosses, delve bosses, anchor bosses, and many more.

This year in The Elder Scrolls Online, players can unlock certain achievements to unlock a new home. Without completing the achievements, the new home is available for Crowns. Finishing the four achievements allows players to buy the home with gold. The new Exorcised Coven Cottage is only available during the event regardless of which currency is used to buy it.

The Elder Scrolls Online continues to update with events, new DLC, and even expansions. As the Inquisitr reported, the Morrowind expansion released over the summer adding a fifth class and new area. The new Clockwork City DLC is also scheduled to release on October 23 for PC and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 7. Players of The Elder Scrolls Online will need an ESO Plus subscription to play the DLC or purchase it for 2,000 Crowns.

