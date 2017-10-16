Khloe Kardashian’s Biggest Pregnancy Fear Revealed

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly terrified that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will not be in the delivery room with her when she gives birth to their first child. New reports suggest that Khloe is afraid Tristan will abandon her during the most important time in her life.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are allegedly set to welcome their little bundle of joy in 2018. However, there could be one big problem. Will Tristan be able to be with Khloe when she is in labor?

Sources claim that Khloe is freaking out over the possibility of Tristan ditching her when she has their baby. Although Thompson is reportedly “swearing” that he will be there for Kardashian, she’s said to be having a hard time fully believing his promises. “She’s too jaded,” an insider revealed.

To make matters worse, Tristan Thompson’s history speaks volumes. As many fans may remember, the Cleveland Cavaliers player dumped his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their child. Tristan then began dating Khloe Kardashian, and was not in a relationship with Jordan when she gave birth to their son, Prince. Khloe is said to be “freaking out” over the fact that Tristan left Jordan while she was pregnant, and fears that he may do the same thing to her now that she’s allegedly expecting his child.

In addition, Tristan Thompson will be in the middle of the NBA playoffs when Khloe Kardashian is due to give birth. It seems likely that Thompson won’t be able to leave his team, who are the reigning Eastern Conference Champions and have been to three straight NBA Finals, if Khloe is in labor. However, the team could give him time off for the birth of his child depending on the situation they are in at the time.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be wound up tightly, and sources reveal that in the past would drinking a glass of wine to calm her nerves. However, the pregnant reality TV star can no longer drinking alcohol while feeling anxious, which is reportedly making matters worse.

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian’s alleged fears over Tristan Thompson ditching her when she gives birth to their child?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]