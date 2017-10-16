‘The Walking Dead’ Offers New Life To Hershel’s Severed Head As Season 8 Premiere Is Just Days Away

The Walking Dead airs their Season 8 premiere this Sunday night and while the much-anticipated return of this AMC show is still a few days away, there are a few things from this show that have been given a new life, so to speak. Hershel Greene started off as a cantankerous old guy, only to quickly grow into a favorite character for The Walking Dead fans. He was Maggie and Beth’s dad and he was like a father to Glenn. His phenomenal doctoring skills, although he was not trained to work on humans, saved a lot of lives on The Walking Dead.

The days of Hershel are long-gone, but there’s something of his that is making a comeback today. That would be Hershel’s severed head from The Walking Dead by-gone days. Fans of the show remember that ill-fated day when Hershel’s head was severed at the hands of the Governor. But before Hershel died, he offered quite the storyline to The Walking Dead. He was a man who possibly harbored the best secret The Walking Dead has yet to conjure up with his barn full of zombies.

They weren’t “walkers” to Hershel, they were family members who had fallen ill and he kept them in that barn in hopes of a cure coming along someday. The topper of that secret was when the very last zombie, or walker, came into your vision leaving that barn after those doors were opened.

After weeks of watching The Walking Dead, various characters, mostly Daryl, had searched for Carol’s missing daughter. Her name was Sophie and when that little missing girl emerged from the barn as the last walker inside, she caused jaws to drop in living rooms around the nation. Even though this show is about zombies, blood, guts, and gore, you couldn’t help but shed a tear for Sophie and then for Carol in the heart-wrenching scene that followed when Sophie was shot.

It was a tear-jerker, which is what the articles reviewing the show had to say about that episode back in the second season. You can see in a YouTube clip titled, “The Walking Dead Season 2 Barn Scene/Sophia’s Death” at the end of this article.

According to the Rolling Stone Magazine, The Walking Dead returns this Sunday with its Season 8 premiere titled “Mercy.” With the gripes that the episodes moved too slow and the show taking some wrong turns last season, this season promises to be pleasing to the fans with plenty to look forward to, suggests Rolling Stone.

Remember the first walker that Rick kills when he makes his way out of the hospital, stunned at the new world he sees around him? If not, that walker is hanging out with Hershel’s severed head at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The museum recently acquired a few iconic props from The Walking Dead through their seasons.

According to The Blast, Hershel’s severed head, Rick’s first walker kill, and Dary’s “trusty crossbow” are among the pieces that are on exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. So if you have a need to get a little of The Walking Dead nostalgia on board ahead of the season 8 premiere, Washington D.C. is the place to head.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off Sunday night, October 22 on AMC.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/AP Images]