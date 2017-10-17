Will Dakota Johnson Pick Chris Martin Or Jon Hamm As Boyfriend? ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Begins Dating Again

Dakota Johnson definitely knows how to be single. She spent the past 12 months without a boyfriend. She even disengaged from social media, deleting all the photos from her Instagram. In hindsight, it looked like the Fifty Shades actress was pressing the reset button on her life after calling off her on-and-off relationship with Matthew Hitt. But now, she is back in the dating game and ready to play!

The 28-year-old actress has been seen with Chris Martin and Jon Hamm in the span of just one week. She was seen drinking wine with the Mad Men star in New York and was seen later in the week with Coldplay lead singer, out on a sushi date.

And just a few weeks before that, she was seen on a simple coffee date with her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hitt. Considering the last time that she was seen with him was in the summer of 2016, this was a big realization to her fans.

After a year and a half of living a single life, it looks like Dakota Johnson is ready to start dating again. Now, the question is, will she pick Chris Martin or Jon Hamm as her next boyfriend?

For now, she has chosen to stay in Los Angeles instead of returning to New York. She is enjoying some downtime by herself as the final Fifty Shades film will be released in February of 2018.

“The 28-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson picked up some groceries in Los Angeles, showing off her slim pins in some black leggings,” reports the Daily Mail.

As she is spending some quiet moments in Los Angeles, Jon Hamm is gearing up to join Amazon and BBC Studios’ Good Omens, “a six-part TV adaptation of the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The 46-year-old actor is slated to play the archangel Gabriel, a character that is being further developed for the TV series.

Chris Martin, on the other hand, recently has been singing his love for Julia Roberts at the amfAR ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Where’s that Julia Roberts smile / It stretches for half a mile / It’s wider than the River Nile / It’s a great constellation of light,” he sang according to Live Arena.

Dakota Johnson’s year without a boyfriend has been full of interesting developments. Now, she finds that she cannot stop people associating her with Anastasia Steele of Fifty Shades and that she actively has to fight against what made her famous.

“[The Fifty Shades franchise] is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it,” she said according to Refinery29. “And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”

While her Instagram is not active anymore, from time to time, she pops up in other’s accounts. The last time she made an appearance was on Dr. Woo, a famous tattoo artist’s Instagram account.

A lil #egonschiele ???? for @dakotajohnson "it's a lil fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me" ✨ A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

She also has been making time for her mother, Melanie Griffith, who recently had to go through chemotherapy to get rid of cancerous cells.

