Is Vicki Gunvalson Engaged? ‘RHOC’ Star Addresses Rumors Regarding Boyfriend Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are going strong amid The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 but are they also engaged?

Days ago, the couple participated in a joint interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, where both parties confirmed that while they are currently dating, they do not yet have plans to get married.

“There’s nothing on that finger,” Steve Lodge pointed out, according to a report by Buddy TV on October 16.

“Is there something you’re going to tell me tonight? Are you surprising me on Watch What Happens Live?” Vicki Gunvalson joked.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge began dating last spring and a short time later, the reality star’s daughter, Briana Culberson confirmed her approval. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Culberson was extremely put off by Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who was accused of faking a cancer diagnosis during the show’s 10th season.

In addition to Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter approving of her romance with Steve Lodge, Culberson and her husband, Ryan, have actually been known to double date with the couple and Lodge has also been seen hanging out with their two young sons, Owen and Troy.

Although Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge aren’t engaged quite yet, the reality star is ready to become engaged and confirmed that if and when Lodge does propose, she will certainly say, “Yes.”

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have been seen together on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County and online, they have both been known to share images of one another from their many dates in Southern California.

When fans first met Vicki Gunvalson on the first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, she was married to Donn Gunvalson and during a later season of the show, the couple renewed their vows. Unfortunately, however, the vow renewal ceremony wasn’t enough to fill Gunvalson’s “love tank” and a short time later, the former couple filed for divorce.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]