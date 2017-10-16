Robert Pattinson ‘Crying Mess’ After Girlfriend Breakup, Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Like Married Couple

Robert Pattinson may have received a lot of praise for his performance in Good Time, but he isn’t doing so well in real life. Recently, it was rumored that he and FKA twigs had called off their engagement after almost three years. Since then, there have been reports that the 31-year-old actor is “a crying mess” and that he has started to become reliant on Katy Perry to get through his intense breakup.

The British actor and FKA twigs have graced Met Gala red carpets together and have shown off her engagement ring to the public. However, it looks like the pair has grown further and further apart in the third year of their relationship.

From the reports from the Mirror, it sounds like the split was initiated by Twilight alum, who has grown tired of their relationship and thought that “they were no longer working as a couple.” But that does not mean that it has been any easier for him.

The newest rumors state that he has been turning to his old flame, Katy Perry, to get through this breakup.

“Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess,” a source told Metro. “Katy cares a lot about Rob, and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate.”

It sounds like she is not just being a good Samaritan, but instead buying time until he “heals a little” to see if they can start a romance of their own.

On the other hand, it looks like Kristen Stewart, the Good Time actor’s ex-girlfriend, is getting more and more serious with her girlfriend of 11 months, Stella Maxwell. They are like a married couple now, grabbing low-key dinners and lunches and spending relaxing time together instead of raving at clubs.

“The 27-year-old actress and 27-year-old model were photographed stepping out around town as a pair on a sunny Saturday afternoon (October 14) in Los Angeles,” reports Just Jared. “Kristen and Stella were seen getting their nails done at Glass Nail Spa before grabbing some healthy looking juice drinks and heading to the Kate Somerville Spa.”

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell opt for comfort in baggy jeans while out and about in LA https://t.co/OzzAz3orRw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 26, 2017

There have been rumors that Kristen Stewart has been getting antsy to propose to her girlfriend. While she spent a good portion of 2015 and 2016 flitting from one girlfriend to another, it looks like Stella Maxwell is very special.

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the source continued, according to Hollywood Life. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

Do you think Kristen Stewart will get married before Robert Pattinson does? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]