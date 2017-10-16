Did ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Slit His Wrists To Avoid Prison For Child Pornography?

There are reports that Glee star Mark Salling slit his wrists and attempted suicide before accepting a plea deal for possessing child pornography. A source has told TMZ that Mark Salling slit both of his wrists and then panicked, calling for his roommate to call 911. For months, Mark Salling’s legal team was trying to work out a plea deal that would allow the Glee star to avoid prison, but the federal prosecutor was not going to sign a deal that didn’t include prison time. Mark Salling allegedly attempted suicide in August, about a month before he signed his plea deal.

Glee star Mark Salling accepted a plea deal in the first week of October which will put him behind bars for four to seven years. The plea agreement is lengthy and details the over 50,000 images of children, many of which included children under the age of ten engaged in sex acts with adult men.

Also included in the plea agreement, dated October 3, was the mention of a manual that instructed men on how to have sex with young children.

“Defendant also possessed on his laptop computer a document called ‘jazzguide’, which is a manual that instructs adult men how to abuse little girls who are between three and six years old.”

The final word on Mark Salling’s sentence will be made by the judge who will impose Salling’s sentence.

The "Glee" star was in the bedroom of his L.A. area home when he cut both of his wrists. https://t.co/4xD2ibGUIh — SL100 (@SL100) October 16, 2017

But in the time before the agreement was signed, Glee star Mark Salling was reportedly in a dark place. The source tells TMZ that on August 22, Salling attempted suicide. Mark Salling’s roommate called for an ambulance when Salling “freaked out.” Salling was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and after being held for several days he “was taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues.”

Even in the heat of a Los Angeles September, Mark Salling continues to wear long sleeved shirts to reportedly hide the scars on his wrists. Mark Salling’s lawyer says the story is untrue, but “will not clarify which details are incorrect.”

“Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself.”

Paedophile Glee star Mark Salling ‘attempted suicide’ while trying to reduce his sentence https://t.co/7kkVcmjf68 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 16, 2017

Glee star Mark Salling did have a lot to dread because he was facing 20 years behind bars. The federal prosecutor said that Salling could face up to 20 years behind bars, so a plea deal was in Salling’s best interest. According to the plea deal, Glee star Mark Salling also has to pay restitution, $50k to each victim of the child pornography who requested it.

After Mark Salling serves his time in prison, there will be restrictions on the way Salling will live his life. Mark Salling will not be able to come within 100 feet of schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues. Glee star Mark Salling will not be allowed to communicate, even electronically with anyone under the age of eighteen without their parent or guardian present. Mark Salling will also have to enter a sex offender program when he is released, and he will be on a sex offender registry.

Mark Salling is awaiting his sentencing,

Do you believe that Glee star Mark Salling attempted suicide?

