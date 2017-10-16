Lydia McLaughlin Hints Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador Have Removed Themselves From ‘RHOC’ Group

Lydia McLaughlin recently had another party for her Nobleman magazine, as they just launched the fall feature. McLaughlin has revealed that she and her husband have worked hard to launch the magazine, as this was the first business venture they decided to do on their own. While filming the show, Lydia invited everyone to the launch of Nobleman magazine, but it sounds like things have changed in Orange County. This week, McLaughlin had another party for the magazine, as they launched their fall issue. Lydia may still be close with her co-stars, as many of them came to support her.

According to a new Instagram post, Lydia McLaughlin is now revealing that her friends went to the party to support her, and she shared a photo of her co-stars. Lydia had the support of Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Vicki Gunvalson. There were a few of her co-stars missing. She never made any comments about them, but Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds were missing from the picture. Based on Meghan’s Instagram account, she was at the party but wasn’t in the photo with the ladies. However, it sounds like Tamra and Shannon were not at the party.

“My girls came out to celebrate Nobleman Magazine fall launch and I’m so grateful for their friendships and support. #ReunionCouch #RHOC #Noblemanmagazine,” Lydia McLaughlin revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of her co-stars.

But two people are missing from the group. Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge are missing from the photo. It is possible that they were not at the party to support Lydia. While filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra and Shannon were starting to distance themselves from the group. During a party at Kelly Dodd’s house, Shannon kept calling on Tamra to defend her, and she wanted to be by her side all the time. She also felt a bit threatened when Vicki and Tamra decided to go out for coffee. While Lydia had been close to Tamra because of their religious beliefs, it is possible that they have grown apart. Maybe McLaughlin has chosen to side with Vicki, as she was at the party to support her.

What do you think about Lydia McLaughlin talking about her girls supporting her at the party? Where do you think Tamra and Shannon were?

