‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Ami Brown Preparing For More Chemo [Report]

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been resting at home with her family in California after she finished her first round of chemotherapy. The Brown family has not given any updates on Ami since her hospital release, but various online outlets have said that she is very weak, but that she has been hanging in there, despite battling Stage III (possibly Stage IV) lung cancer.

Now, a new unconfirmed update from the non-fan page ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed claims that Ami will be starting a second round of chemotherapy “soon.”

“It looks like Ami is going to do a second round of chemo soon,” read the post from earlier this morning. Fans (and non-fans) were quick to ask where the page’s curator received this information. The response was fairly simple (and not very telling): “We will never reveal any of our sources. You may read it somewhere else since the online rags stalk our page but we didn’t read it anywhere,” the curator wrote.

Although many people have been trying to figure out whether this second round of chemo is good news or bad news for Ami, the page’s curator made sure to reiterate that things are not looking good for her and that her cancer is inoperable.

Even still, there are two ways that people are looking at this “news.” On one hand, Ami might be feeling well enough to start another round of chemotherapy and the fact that doctors want to do it could mean that there is some hope. At the same time, other people feel that another round of chemo suggests that the first round was unsuccessful and that Ami’s doctors are trying to do anything and everything that they can to keep her alive.

Discovery has not updated fans on when the Brown family will start filming another season of Alaskan Bush People. There have been various reports about the status of another season. Some of them say that the family wants to focus on Ami and hold off on the show. Other reports suggest that the family wants to press on with the show because the fanbase is so invested in Ami and they want to be a part of what’s going on.

All of that said, filming has not resumed at this time.

