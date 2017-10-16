Fans Cannot Get Over How Much Suri Cruise Looks Like Dad Tom Cruise As She Enjoys Mother-Daughter Hockey Game

Though Suri Cruise is usually dubbed as mom Katie Holmes’ doppelganger, fans cannot get over recently surfaced photos of the 11-year-old and the striking resemblance to her famous father, Tom Cruise.

According to the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, attended an NHL game this past Saturday. The matchup was between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. But many fans were more concerned with the famous mother-daughter duo in attendance than with the game itself.

Thirty-eight-year-old Katie Holmes and her only child, Suri, seemed to have a blast together as they took in the professional hockey game. The pair was all smiles as they watched the game and enjoyed plenty of selfies together. Many photos also show the 11-year-old gazing up at her mother adoringly.

And though they were cheering for the New York Rangers, neither of girls wore sports-related apparel. Katie opted to keep her fashion casual and wear an oversized white Saint Laurent hoodie, a pair of jeans, and a large pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Suri dressed up a little more than her mom and wore a fuchsia dress and pink cardigan, and she completed the look with an oversized bow. Holmes’ daughter also had the gold chain of a purse draped across her should in most of the pictures.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri are all smiles at the NY Rangers hockey game — See the cute pics! https://t.co/wcLBdzZbAt pic.twitter.com/fqV13TgP2r — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 15, 2017

Multiple media outlets posted the photos of Katie and Suri together at the game, and fans went nuts over how much Suri has grown over the past few years. Not only that, but many also pointed out that the 11-year-old is starting to look more and more like her father, Tom Cruise, with age.

“They seem to have a lovely relationship. The older Suri gets the more she looks like Tom,” one fan commented.

“Pretty mom & daughter,” another chimed in.

The photos of the adorable duo come in the midst of news that Katie will not let Suri see her father, Tom, because of his Scientology religion beliefs. According to the Inquisitr, Tom and Suri have not seen each other in four years, but the 11-year-old has reportedly been begging her mom for a reunion. The article goes on the list Katie’s new relationship with actor Jamie Foxx as part of the catalyst as to why Suri has been longing to see her father so much in recent months. But from the looks of these pictures, Suri is doing just fine.

Do you think Katie Holmes is a good mom?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant//Getty Images]