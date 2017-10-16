Shannon Beador Calling Herself A Gold Digger As She Continues To Shed The Weight

Shannon Beador returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season with 40 extra pounds of weight because she claimed she was stressed out. She blamed Vicki Gunvalson and the abuse rumors that Vicki brought up on the previous season of the show. Beador has revealed that she doesn’t want anything to do with Vicki, but she’s focusing on her life. She’s been working out to shed out her extra weight and she seems excited about what the future holds. But she has also been struggling with her husband, as her marriage has been slowly falling apart.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now revealing she’s still working out even though it has been a struggle. Beador is working out at home and she has been working out in her neighborhood. Shannon has revealed she struggles to shed the weight, as she hates working out. When she revealed she hated spinning, her husband bought her a spinning bike. But that hasn’t stopped her from working out.

“Sweating my ass off walking up this hill! #stilldespiteexercise #tryingmybest #reunionaroundthecorner,” Shannon Beador revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of her working out, revealing that she’s still struggling with the weight still.

Even though Shannon is working on shedding the weight, she has lost a few pounds since filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. Andy Cohen may ask her about her progress when she films the reunion special. Interestingly, in the picture, Beador wears a hat with the words “Gold Digger.” While some people may think that she’s using David’s money, Beador actually revealed that she comes from money. In other words, the gold digger hat may be a joke in her family. She’s been talking about starting a restaurant, but she may not be asking her husband for money. Instead, she could be using her family money to pursue her healthy-eating restaurant that is based on her nine-lemon philosophy.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s comments about her weight? Are you surprised she’s still fighting to shed the weight? What do you think about her gold digger hat since some people think she’s using her husband for money?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]