‘Today’s’ Matt Lauer & Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Called In To Help Megyn Kelly Amid Bad Ratings

The Today Show‘s Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie have been called in to help Megyn Kelly amid plummeting ratings for her hour of the morning program, a source alleges. After Page Six‘s report that Lauer and Guthrie were brought on the show to help boost confidence among viewers during Kelly’s third hour, another report alleges that the situation is dire and that Lauer was unhappy about making the appearance.

According to a source talking with Radar Online, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer were asked to appear on Megyn Kelly’s time slot to do their part in attracting fans. The insider reveals that Lauer wasn’t thrilled about going on the show to talk about “emoji overload” and other “mindless topics” for five minutes. Moreover, he arrived “stinking of garlic.” There was a discussion about a segment revolving around etiquette that’s going to be featured on the show and Megyn hurled an insult at Matt, telling him that “he needed it.”

“Poor Matt was just doing her a favor!” the source says.

Megyn Kelly’s hour of Today is getting in the news for all the wrong reasons since it began. As The Inquisitr reported previously, ratings are down 32 percent compared to this time last year and Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s hour of the show is down by 26 percent due to Kelly’s lead-in. There’s talk that Megyn will swap with Kathie Lee and Hoda so their ratings won’t be negatively impacted with her lead-in.

As for having Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie appear on the third hour of Today, sources are saying that the time slot is in “big trouble.” Having the early morning anchors appear on Megyn’s show is meant to make her more likeable.

“They are all working really hard to make Megyn seem more friendly,” the source said.

Another insider alleges that Matt and Savannah can’t stand Megyn, calling her “toxic.” An NBC source told Page Six last week, however, that news of this nature is quite the opposite. All of the Today hosts have taken Megyn out to lunch and it was just last week that she dined with Kathie Lee. The NBC insider added that Megyn is having stronger numbers — now in the double digits compared to the week before.

Is it possible Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie were on Megyn Kelly Today to mix things up and show that the morning program is like family, or was there more to it as Radar Online‘s report suggests?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]