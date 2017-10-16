NeNe Leakes Fired? ‘RHOA’ Cast Is Reportedly Refusing To Film With Her After ‘Rape’ Controversy

Is NeNe Leakes being fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast ahead of Season 10? According to a new report, the ladies of the Bravo reality series are allegedly refusing to film with NeNe Leakes after her shocking rape rant against a female heckler during a recent comedy show in Oakland, California.

Just days after NeNe Leakes was fired from her hosting gig with Xscape, Radar Online reported that her future with The Real Housewives of Atlanta is “grim” and getting worse as her co-stars allegedly turn their backs on the longtime reality star.

“Kim [Zolciak] refuses to film with NeNe any further, so producers scrapped the all cast scene planned for last week,” an insider told Radar Online on October 16, adding that Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield are also taking a stand against Leakes.

NeNe Leakes rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year for the series’ 10th season and confirmed her addition to the cast with a post to her fans and followers on Instagram in June. Around the same time, it was reported that Kim Zolciak would also be reuniting with her co-stars but only in a part-time role due to her ongoing spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy.

While NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak used to be close friends, things between them have taken a turn for the worse and, as fans may have heard, Zolciak is in the process of taking legal action against her co-star.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Earlier this month, after Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, accused NeNe Leakes of having a cockroach-infested home, Leakes defended herself in a rant against the 20-year-old, labeling Biermann a Kylie Jenner wannabe and accusing the entire Zolciak/Biermann family of being racists.

A short time later, NeNe Leakes suffered an alleged breakdown during a comedy show and told a woman who was giving her trouble that she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home.

To see more of NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and their co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]