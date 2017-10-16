Hillary Clinton Falls, Breaks Toe: Sean Hannity Questions Health After Collapse, Gets 11,780 Facebook Shares

The fact that Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a tumble is creating plenty of buzz online. According to Trendolizer, the headline “HILLARY’S HEALTH: Clinton Collapses in UK, Cancels Events” from The Sean Hannity Show is getting plenty of attention for Hannity.com, with the article being shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook. Sean’s site questioned the claim that Hillary fell and instead wrote that Hillary collapsed and questioned Clinton’s health. The website placed “falls over” in quotes more than once, questioning reports that Hillary “fell over” and injured her foot during her book tour.

According to the Daily Mail, Hillary had to cancel a speaking engagement in the U.K. after Clinton collapsed in the wake of her talk at the South Bank Centre. According to the publication, Hillary seemed “exhausted” in the wake of a very busy travel schedule. Phillip Schofield, the same ITV host of This Morning who had to keep a straight face when guest Dawn Cousins waxed on about how pretty she was, published on social media that Hillary fell and hurt her foot.

“Supposed to be interviewing Hillary Clinton… but she’s fallen over and hurt her foot!! Gutted.”

Clinton’s cancellations also got a reaction from Jane Garvey, who was sent to interview Hillary after reading her book, What Happened. Meanwhile, Hillary is set to get an X-ray on Monday to figure out if Clinton needs to sit out the rest of her book tour or press forward. It wasn’t the first time that Clinton’s health was questioned. Hillary’s health was brought up during the 2016 presidential campaign as viral videos of Clinton appearing to collapse as a 9/11 memorial event wrapped up in New York City were posted online.

However, this time Hillary credited her fall to running in high heels with a cup of coffee in her hands.

“I was running downstairs in heels with a cup of coffee and fell backwards!”

Hillary’s fall resulted in a broken toe, which forced Clinton to don a protective boot on her foot for British TV when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show. Hillary explained that her heel caught on the stair, causing her to take a tumble.

“I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

The 69-year-old Clinton went on to praise the “excellent health service” overseas. Hillary has fallen in the past, when Clinton fell inside her home in 2013, prior to Hillary being scheduled to testify before a House Benghazi committee.

