Duggar Family Preaches For Spouses As Josh Duggar Loses Lawsuit, Wife Anna Duggar Still Devoted To Kids

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have been making their way back into the spotlight ever since she gave birth to their fifth child. After Mason Garrett Duggar grabbed Counting On fans’ attention on the family blog, Josh and Anna began appearing in videos to congratulate the recently married Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, and Anna began to fire up her Twitter again, posting updates about her kids and the charities that mean a lot to her.

However, their return does not mean that their legal battles are far from over. In fact, Josh Duggar lost a significant part of a lawsuit recently. Earlier this year, his sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, sued the city of Springdale and Rockwell County, Arkansas, and InTouch Weekly for releasing their names as the victims of Josh Duggar’s molestation.

However, an Arkansas district judge ruled in favor of InTouch, “saying the First Amendment protected the magazine because the information it published was true” and that the magazine “cannot be held liable for the city’s and county’s failure to follow the law,” according to Page Six.

Right as this ruling became widely known, the Duggar family posted a message on their Facebook, reminding people to love and be grateful for their spouses.

Anna Duggar is famous for choosing to stay with her husband and kids even after knowing that he was an active user of Ashley Madison, a web service that enables people to have extramarital affairs, and was a child molester. She shocked Counting On fans even more when she got pregnant just two years after all this became public knowledge.

On her Twitter description, she proudly states that she is “happily married to @joshduggar and we have 5 wonderful children!”

The fans were less willing to let this spousal message from the Duggar family slide.

“Was Josh treasuring Anna when he was on Ashley Madison? The only thing worth treasuring here is your hypocrisy,” one fan commented on the picture of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“You support the serial adulterer, thrice married sexual predator,” another one wrote. “You no longer get to decide what ‘godly’ means and you sure as hell don’t represent god. Have several seats, hypocrites.”

Josh Duggar’s wife, despite all that has happened, is still devoted to her family and kids. Her daughter, Mackynzie, celebrated her eighth birthday earlier this month and she released a never-been-seen-before family photo to show her love for the family.

Happy Birthday Mackynzie! ????You have grown up so much over the last 8 years & we love you! ❤️#Kynzie ???? pic.twitter.com/uJ5P7YIbem — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 9, 2017

Josh Duggar was notably missing from the birthday lunch that his mother, Michelle Duggar, took the girls.

