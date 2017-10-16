Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Denies Claims From Kaya Jones That Group Was ‘Prostitution Ring’

Kaya Jones is an ex-member of the Pussycat Dolls, and just last week, she spoke out against the group. The Inquisitr previously shared the details about Kaya calling them out and saying that it was more of a “prostitution ring” than a girl group. She went off on Twitter, explaining her thoughts and didn’t hold back at all. She said it was bad enough to “walk away from her dreams.”

The Blast got the chance to talk to Robin Anton, who is a choreographer and actually founded the group. She is now firing back at Kaya Jones’ claims and isn’t happy. She is saying that Kaya was actually a reject of the group and didn’t leave it the way she makes it sound. It is also being reported that a legal letter is being drafted now for Kaya. This may be enough to get her to back down and stop talking about them.

Robin Anton said that what Kaya had to say was just “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” and Jones is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” According to Robin Anton, Kaya Jones was never a part of the Pussycat Dolls at all. She was simply on a trial with the group and it was never made official. She went on to explain she is just one of many girls who never ended up sticking around. It does sound like Kaya Jones was never really part of the group like she made it sound.

Another thing that Robin is really upset about is the fact that Kaya Jones brought up G.R.L. member Simone Battle’s suicide. She feels like it was “nasty” that she would even bring that up at all.

It sounds like all that they are looking for is for Kaya Jones to stop spreading rumors and talking about the group. A source says that the lawyers will be sending her a letter. So far, she hasn’t replied at all to what Robin Anton had to say about her claims against the group.

Are you shocked to hear what Robin Anton has to say against Kaya Jones? Who do you believe? Sound off in the comments below.

