Blake Lively Opens Up About Raising Her ‘Baby Viking’ And How Doing Sex Scenes Affects Her Marriage

Blake Lively is out promoting her latest film, All I See Is You. In the drama, Lively plays a wife who suddenly regains her vision and begins to discover some startling things about her husband and her marriage. Speaking about making that Marc Forster-directed film, Blake spoke about the fantasy of filmmaking and how those steamy sex scenes aren’t quite as real as they may seem. The mother of two daughters, James, 2 and a half, and Inez, 1, Blake also talked about Inez’s thirst for blood.

All I See Is You Star Blake Lively On Raising Her “Baby Viking”

In guesting on The Tonight Show, Blake Lively talked about her second daughter, Inez, celebrating her first birthday with the family and, according to People, the actress and husband Ryan Reynolds threw the infant a small birthday party. It was the kind of party one would expect for a baby girl, described by Lively as her “little chunky one,” except that Inez displayed a passion for red meat. While most little girls are eager for the treats, like cake and ice cream, the All I See Is You actress says her daughter had no interest in the birthday sweets.

Blake boasts about the Cookie Monster birthday cake she made for Inez, but the baby girl looked at it just once before reaching for the steak being served to the adults. While the behavior may seem out of character for most girls, Ms. Lively is proud, because it shows that her daughters share the genes of both parents.

“She was hand-fisting two steaks. Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak,” Lively laughed. “It’s like she’s a White Walker.”

Not to be forgotten, Blake says James Reynolds is looking forward to dressing up for Halloween. James wants to be Cinderella and she has decided she wants to be the only princess in the Reynolds family. She told Blake that sister Inez can be another animated character. Mike Wazowski was the character James chose for her sister. Ms. Lively explained to host Jimmy Fallon that Mike Wazowski is the one-eyed monster from Monsters, Inc.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Marriage Work Amid “Weird” Jobs

Speaking of family during her appearance on The Tonight Show, BuzzFeed News reported that Blake shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Ryan Reynolds. The actress says the two have kept their relationship thriving, because they each understand what it’s like to be an actor. She says the job of acting is never a normal situation, so being with someone who experiences that in his own life makes things easier. This is especially true when it comes to acting, admitted the All I See Is You star.

“It’s helpful to know when you’re acting that you’re in a relationship with someone else, that that’s not what’s actually happening,” said Ms. Lively. “Because I have friends who aren’t married to someone who’s in the business, so they’re like: ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?!’ And I’m like: ‘No, no, no, no, definitely not.'”

Blake Lively made another revelation, one that might explain her absence from social media. While her husband, Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds, is regularly seen tweeting about his wife and their daughters, Blake is conspicuously silent. There’s a good reason for this: Lively lost her Twitter password.

Blake might be better off in light of Ryan’s quirky sense of humor.

“He’s so funny, but [needs] a lot of therapy,” Ms. Lively said of Reynolds’ tweets.

All I See Is You, starring Blake Lively, Jason Clarke, and Ahna O’Reilly, is expected to open in theaters on October 27.

