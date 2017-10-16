Kenya Moore Talks Struggles After Marriage To Marc Daly: ‘RHOA’ Star Still Grateful For Situation?

Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she suddenly decided to get married this summer to a man no one had heard about. The reality star got married in a destination wedding, and even her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were surprised at her decision to get married. She had met Marc Daly in December after she was set up by a friend, and the two got married during the summer after six months of dating. Fans were surprised that she decided to move forward with the marriage, as she had dated Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan for years before realizing that they were not the right fit.

For months, Kenya has revealed that she’s super happy in her marriage, as he gives her something that she hasn’t received before. He is very supportive, even though there were rumors that he didn’t want to be a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she has struggled in her life, including her relationship. But these struggles made her stronger. Plus, she adds that her struggles make her appreciate the life she has now even more. In other words, it sounds like she’s not complaining about struggles with her new husband.

#softbeat #kenyamoore Hair: @sewjodie makeup: @hairvenscentmua A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

“Without struggle we cannot appreciate how strong we are. We all have challenges but we must always continue to look forward. Struggle creates strength. My struggle is what has made me appreciate life and the blessings I have. It hasn’t been perfect but it’s mine and I’m so very grateful for my life and I look forward to the future. Be blessed and have a beautiful Sunday,” Kenya Moore revealed in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday.

It is interesting that she’s speaking out about struggles after getting married, as she could have a new outlook on life. During her previous relationships, Kenya struggled to find someone who truly suited her. Walter didn’t want to get married to her, and she claimed Matt was abusive towards her. Fans saw how he damaged her property out of anger while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now that she’s very happy with Marc, it’s possible she’s reflecting on her past and realizes that her relationships were nothing like her marriage. Fans are curious to see what she has to say about her marriage when The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres later this fall on Bravo.

What do you think about Kenya Moore’s comments about struggles? Do you think she’s realized how great a relationship can be after getting married?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]