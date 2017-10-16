Audrey Roloff Shares Throwback Photo And Advice From Parents To Celebrate Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World recently posted an old photo of her parents to commemorate their 29th wedding anniversary. Audrey also asked her parents to share “a little something” for followers of her blog, Beating 50 Percent.

The photo Audrey posted was taken during Dan and Cendi (Cindy) Botti’s honeymoon 29 years ago. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other as they were photographed right under a beautiful orange sky with the ocean behind them.

The two relented as they offered their advice about married life to Audrey and her followers. Audrey’s parents started off by saying that they never knew what they were doing throughout their married life. They said that they can’t really say that they understood the vows they gave during their wedding. It is only now, 29 years later, that Audrey’s parents finally got what those words meant.

“Wedding vows are great,” said Audrey’s parents. “But applying them to a real marriage is so much better!”

Audrey then shared a part of her mother’s wedding vow.

It read, “I could NEVER promise you, with just my strength alone, that all my life…”

The post ended with an assurance that staying true to wedding vows is doable.

“But WITH the love and strength of Jesus Christ we made our vows possible.”

Audrey also said that she feels so blessed that her parents have stayed together all these years as fewer couples are staying committed to their union.

“I realize that having parents who are still faithfully committed to one another is becoming a minority for my generation,” Audrey said. “But my parents’ marriage continues to bear fruit and bless many.”

Audrey started the Beating 50 Percent blog with her husband, Jeremy. The couple decided to create their marriage blog in response to the fact that half of all married couples in the United States end up getting divorced. According to the American Psychological Association, the divorce rate in the country is 40 to 50 percent, and the figure gets even worse for subsequent marriages.

The Roloff family has had its experience with crumbling marriages. Matt and Amy were divorced in 2016 after almost 30 years of marriage. The divorce did not sit well with Audrey, as it contradicted her Christian beliefs.

Audrey and Jeremy have since vowed to give more than 50 percent to their spouse in order to avoid being part of the statistic. Audrey also believed that her mantra, “Always More,” applied to the marriages.

Followers of Audrey were quick to offer their congratulations to her parents. Many of them also shared their own stories of successful marriages. Audrey’s followers even stated how long they or their parents have stayed married with their significant others.

Audrey also said in the recent post that her parents, who are still living out “I do,” are “pretty dang cool.”

