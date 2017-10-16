Malia Obama To Testify Against Harvey Weinstein And Share What She Knows In Scandal?

Will Malia Obama share what she knows in the Harvey Weinstein scandal soon? That’s what sources are claiming amid the countless sexual harassment claims being charged against the powerful Hollywood movie producer. Former President Barack Obama’s daughter interned for Weinstein for three months earlier this year before enrolling at Harvard.

According to an exclusive report by the Blast, two sources allege that Malia Obama may be required to give depositions on what it was like working behind closed doors with Weinstein. The insiders are familiar with the class action lawsuit filed with The Armenta Law firm. They’ll reportedly subpoena the 19-year-old in an effort to learn more from her. Malia was said to be working closely with executives of The Weinstein Company during her internship. One such “theory” suggested in the article is that she was possibly a key figure in helping bring down Weinstein over his sexual misconduct against numerous women by informing her parents of what she knew. Malia’s parents issued a statement expressing their disgust over the Weinstein scandal, but it came out several days after the accusations.

Many wondered why the Obamas were so quiet after news emerged that one of their biggest political donors and good friends was caught up in a huge scandal. Other reports have claimed that Malia wasn’t one of the women Weinstein targeted and was nothing but nice to her. Whether the eldest Obama daughter was aware of his treatment of others is unknown, and apparently, attorneys are eager to find out what she knows from her three-month internship at TWC.

EXCLUSIVE: A new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein will aim to subpoena former TWC intern Malia Obama for deposition https://t.co/XYC8Fv6WQt Malia Obama interned at the producer’s company for three months before the incident: https://t.co/I79VJNNCkM — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 16, 2017

Depositions given by Malia Obama would be information that the law firm can “base their strategies on.” The law suit is alleging that Weinstein and his company were involved in a conspiracy to settle and cover up the film producer’s alleged crimes. The class action lawsuit aims to have authorities take a closer look at Harvey Weinstein and pursue criminal actions if need be.

Malia Obama worked in the production department at TWC in which she screened new scripts and decided which ones moved on for consideration by higher-ups.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]