8-Year-Old Who Fell To Death On Carnival Cruise Is Identified As Family Demands Answers

A family is demanding answers after tragically losing their 8-year-old daughter in a freak accident aboard a Carnival Cruise ship. As the Inquisitr reported over the weekend, a young girl was killed on the Carnival Cruise ship Glory after she fell from the interior atrium to a lower deck when the shop was docked in Miami. The 8-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

As the days go on, more and more new pieces of information have begun to come to light. According to Miami 10 News, the young girl has been identified as 8-year-old Zion Smith. Zion was on vacation with her mother, baby brother, mother’s boyfriend, and his family when the accident took place. Smith and her family are originally from Nassau, Bahamas. Damien Fox, who is Zion’s uncle, traveled to Miami with other family members as they demanded answers as to how this tragic accident unfolded.

As the ship had began to disembark after a week long cruise, Fox told reporters that family members who were on the ship at the time of the accident believe that Zion was on a crowded elevator before she fell. When fellow passengers were moving to get out of the elevator, Fox said that they were “pushing” their way out and the family believes that that the crowd from the elevator may have accidentally pushed Zion over the edge, causing her to plummet to her death.

EXCLUSIVE: Family identifies Zion Smith, 8, as child who fell&died while on a cruise; demands answers from Carnival. https://t.co/GuZRiNOmNk pic.twitter.com/59Pj8Cc8Qc — Liane Morejon (@LianeMorejonTV) October 16, 2017

“We just need some justice and we need some answers. Once we get that, we can move forward,” Fox said.

The Sun Sentinel went on to report that family members described Zion as an “active” girl who also happened to be a straight-A student. BET reports that the family is also looking to take legal action against the cruise ship as the Miami police and cruise line work together to try and find out what caused Zion to fall two stories to her death.

The publication also reports that before emergency responders first arrived, a passenger from the cruise ship performed CPR on Smith. When she was moved to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, she was pronounced dead. Carnival Cruise Line spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz issued a statement following the incident, which offered her condolences to the family.

“Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”

Do you think that the cruise ship should be held responsible for this terrible accident? Or do you think that the passengers on the elevators are to blame? Let us know your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images]