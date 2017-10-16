‘Avengers 4’ Is Casting For Funeral Extras- Who Will Die In ‘Infinity War’?

Warning: This article contains fan theories and potential spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is only seven months away, but there’s been a lot of fan speculation surrounding the fourth Avengers film, which will follow in May of 2019. There’s good news for fans who want a chance to be an extra in the fourth film, but unfortunately, the casting call is for a funeral. Yikes.

That’s right, the fourth untitled Avengers flick is currently casting for extras in Georgia for a funeral scene, via the MCU Exchange. No details are given about the scene, just particulars for what extras need to look like in order to apply. The posting that went out was fairly specific.

“Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film’s directors! Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. FOR NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days. NO EXCEPTIONS!”

It’s still in the air which film the character in question will die in. It could be at the end of Infinity War, or somewhere in the beginning of Avengers 4. For years, fans have been guessing which Avenger would bite the bullet in Infinity War or its follow-up film.

According to popular fan theories, some of the Avengers who are predicted to die are Vision (Paul Bettany), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Many of these theories are based on Marvel’s upcoming movie schedules over the next several years. Both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.’s contracts with Marvel are over after the fourth Avengers film. However, contracts in the MCU are always being extended and renegotiated. There have been rumors about an Iron Man 4, but for now, there is nothing official.

MovieWeb suggests the funeral could be for Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) family. Renner has been spotted on the Avengers 4 set with a dramatic new look, causing fans to speculate a major change in the archer’s life. This storyline is just speculation for now.

The Avengers will be taking on Thanos (Josh Brolin), the most powerful being in the universe, so it’s possible there will be more than one major death. The villain has been seen pulling a moon from space and throwing it at the Avengers in a leaked clip from the Infinity War Comic-Con trailer. Needless to say, if only one Avenger loses their life, it would be a victory.

Avengers 4 has a giant cast of superheroes, but only one character has a confirmed movie after the film premieres. Just two months after Avengers 4 debuts, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (working title) will be released. So it’s safe to say the new Spidey (Tom Holland) won’t be carried away in a casket during Avengers 4.

Director James Gunn, of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, also hinted their third film would premiere in 2020, a year after Avengers 4. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) are likely safe as well.

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are likely to escape Avengers 4 alive since they’re in the early stages of their movie contracts and solo films.

Also starring in Infinity War and Avengers 4 are Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Nebula (Karen Gillan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), the Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Wong (Benedict Wong).

You can catch Avengers: Infinity War when it comes out on May 4, 2018. The untitled Avengers 4 will follow on May 3, 2019.

