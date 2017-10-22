Justin Bieber’s Dramatic New Torso Tattoos Took 26 Hours Over Three Days To Ink — Here’s What They Mean

Justin Bieber has added new tattoos to his collection.

That basic opener doesn’t do justice to the superstar’s dramatic, massive, Gothic torso inkings, which has to be seen to be believed.

The first set — yes, there are more to come — took the famed New York City tattooist, Bang Bang, 26 hours over three consecutive days to complete.

The Biebs’ new tattoos triggered shocked reactions from his fans, and also non-fans. Once photos popped up online, “Justin Bieber” even trended worldwide on Twitter.

Nevertheless, to Bieber and Bang Bang, the Grammy winner’s new body designs are art — art that has meaning to the Canadian. More on that below.

The pop prince unveiled the new additions to his already heavily-illustrated body in a selfie and Instagram video on Saturday morning (October 21).

Justin’s new torso tattoos continue the mostly religious theme of his previous inkings. These are now two angels, a skeleton, a serpent, a gate, and shading in the mix.

The Christian singer’s new tattoos connect his past torso tattoos, weaving in old tat of the eagle he had inked in March and covering up the “Son of God” inking he had done last November.

However, according to Bang Bang the new tattoos were not done to cover up these older designs.

People magazine notes Bieber already had “well over 60 tattoos” even before getting his new body art.

So, to the $64 million question: what do these new Justin Bieber tattoos mean?

As it happens, no head-scratching is required. Bang Bang dished all to E! News.

After revealing, the latest inking session with the Biebs took three days, the tattoo artist revealed his thinking behind the ink art.

“We added two angels, one on each side,” Bang Bang said. “Below each one, they’re dominating the evil.”

“Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative,” he added, “There needs to be a balance.”

Explaining that he wanted “contrast” visually, Bang Bang says that intent was the reason for the skeleton and the serpent being below the angel on each side of the gate. Each is “a demon that needs to be defeated.”

Bang Bang went on to reveal the duality of his tattoo art for the Biebs is “symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang.”

The theme of “contrast” was something the NYC inker said he wanted reflected in the “subject matter and imagery” of his work for singer because it “made the most sense” as a “tattoo describing his spirituality.”

Of the tattoos, Bang Bang told E! “the animals” that Justin has “his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians” are all “super meaningful” to the Biebs and “not scattered.”

Bang Bang revealed Justin set the new tattoos in motion by texting him a while back.

Hilariously, the superstar referred to his eagle tattoo as a “mustache on his belly” and told the tattooist it “needed more around it so it wasn’t so isolated and floating in the middle of his stomach.”

The New York-based inker, who is a favorite tattooist of the Biebs, elaborated that while the superstar did not know what Bang Bang would design, he did want his front torso covered with tattoos.

Justin then chose from a “bunch of options” that Bang Bang sent him, after working on them for three weeks. All were “religious in subject.”

The tattoo artist also revealed personal details. During the three-day inking, Bieber had just one friend with him at first. More pals joined them at a Beverly Hills residence on the last day.

During one of the breaks the group had a Nerf Ball fight. Bang Bang also recalls Bieber sent snaps of his in-progress tattoos to family and friends.

“Everyone was really stoked about it,” Bang Bang told E!

Bang Bang said the two “talked about life” during their three-day tattoo sessions. Specifically, “growing up.”

The tattooist said these conversations included people and their perceptions, life changes and the sometimes seasonal nature of people in a person’s life.

Insightfully, Bang Bang expanded, “I’ve known Justin for a long time and I’ve got to see this talented world famous iconic young man grow up.”

He added that the same could be said of him in some ways, and said both he and Justin have naturally grown since they were younger and in different places in their lives.

The respect Bang Bang has for the Biebs is clear from the caption to a post he shared at his own Instagram page, where he described the laborious inking process and Justin’s stamina.

“@justinbieber Thank you for the trust,” Bang Bang wrote. “26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

Based on the emotive range of messages that Justin’s fans have posted at Bang Bang’s, Bieber’s, Justin’s longtime manager (Scooter Braun), and even Justin’s mother (Pattie Mallette) Instagrams, Bang Bang’s parting words to E! have struck fear in the hearts of many of the Biebs’ fans.

“I’m coming back soon,” Bang Bang told E! “I did the bottom half of his front but still need to do the top.”

Brace yourselves, Beliebers.

