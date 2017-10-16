Joanna Gaines ‘Fixer Upper’: Reality Couple Comes Together For Massive Party To Dodge Divorce Rumors

Joanna Gaines has been a positive breath of fresh air on HGTV for years, as she’s filmed Fixer Upper with her husband, Chip Gaines. The two have flipped houses in Waco, Texas, for willing couples who were looking for a new home on a budget. Unlike other reality shows, Chip and Joanna never filmed any personal drama on the show, so when reports of divorce and an unhappy marriage surfaced about the couple, it didn’t take long for them to pull the plug on the show. While there have been various rumors about what caused them to pull the plug on Fixer Upper, they are now revealing that things are just fine.

According to a new Instagram post, Joanna Gaines is now letting the world know that they are doing just fine. This weekend, the couple celebrated their business at the Waco Silos, calling the event their “Silobration.” While filming Fixer Upper, Joanna got a good idea. She wanted to buy a set of abandoned silos and build a store beside them. She saw them as a design feature and wanted to create a hub for her fans in Waco. This weekend, Chip and Joanna celebrated their three-year anniversary with the Silos and they spent plenty of time together. People who doubted their marriage probably won’t do so anymore.

What a night ✨✨ #silobration A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

“Can’t stop thinking about last night, I loved it so much! Chip’s #chipstarter was (good) and the amazing crowd blew us away,” Joanna Gaines explains on Instagram, revealing that she and Chip are standing strong together after announcing that they were ending their long run on Fixer Upper.

Cheating was never an issue for the couple, as they live and work together. However, it sounds like they don’t want fame to take over their relationship. For a long time, the couple was subject to rumors about their marriage, as many people thought that they were leaving the show and the fame behind because of something that happened within their marriage. While divorce was on the table in these reports, it sounds like the truth is far from these rumors. Based on their behavior at their Silobration this weekend, it sounds like they are happy together.

What do you think about Joanna Gaines and Chip celebrating together this weekend? Do you think it was their family and their decision to spend time with their kids that led them to cancel Fixer Upper? Do you think it was the right decision for them?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File]