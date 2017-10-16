Anna Duggar Reportedly Thinks Jana Duggar Should Stay Single After Feeling Trapped In Her Marriage To Josh

It has been a tough couple of years for reality star Anna Duggar. After it was revealed that her husband, Josh, molested five young girls, including four of his sisters, and that he was a client of cheating website Ashley Madison, Anna was left to pick up the pieces of her broken family. During the difficult time, she has stood by her husband and turned to her sister-in-law Jana Duggar for support. Is it possible that Anna is trapped in her marriage and thinking Jana should stay single to avoid a similar fate?

It is well known how conservative the Duggar family is, but according to the Hollywood Gossip, the former Anna Keller comes from a family even more strict in their beliefs than the stars of 19 Kids and Counting.

Both families believe in a patriarchal family system, where a wife’s main purpose is to have children. A man essentially controls his wife, and divorce is never an option no matter what the circumstances.

While it is hard for people on the outside to understand, it is the belief system of the community Anna is a part of, and many think she is trapped in her marriage and must stay despite the actions of her husband.

As for Jana, she is 27 and still single, a rare achievement for a Duggar daughter. Every one of her sisters above the age of 11 is married, and most of them are already having children. But Jana has decided to go down her own path when it comes to marriage.

Since she is not married and doesn’t have kids of her own, she has been able to be a source of strength and support for her sister-in-law, and Anna is thankful to have Jana in her life.

“Selfishly, for right now, I’m so thankful that I’ve had her as just a shoulder to cry on. Someone to just laugh with, cry with, pray with. She’s such a treasure,” revealed Anna.

As for her husband, Josh has been missing from recent family photos, including one taken at the eighth birthday party for his daughter Mackynzie. Cafe Mom is reporting that his suspicious absence could be a result of him not being invited or maybe it was a girls-only outing?

If Josh and Anna are having problems, chances are they will stay together. It doesn’t appear that Anna Duggar has any other choice. Meanwhile, Jana remains single despite recent courting rumors and continues to live life on her own terms.

