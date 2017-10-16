Beyonce And Jay-Z Battling Over Babies? Inside Their Fights Over Where To Raise Blue Ivy, Sir, And Rumi

Beyonce and Jay-Z have always seemed like the perfect couple in public, but trouble might be brewing behind closed doors. An insider recently told Radar Online that the pop star and rap mogul cannot agree on where to raise their children – and their fights are starting to drive them apart.

Beyonce allegedly wants to move the family to New York so that she can be closer to her side of the family, while Jay-Z wants to keep them in Malibu. The couple recently had twins Sir and Rumi and also share a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The insider claims that the two are exploring schools in New York for Blue Ivy, but Jay-Z thinks uprooting her is a bad idea.

Although Beyonce and Jay-Z have been arguing in private, it looks like they both made some compromises. In fact, the power couple just purchased massive estates in Los Angeles and the Hamptons in an effort to make traveling between coasts a lot easier. It isn’t clear how the couple will split time between the cities, but it looks like they have things figured out for now. The purchase comes after the pair sold their mansion in Manhattan.

While we wait to learn more about the situation, the Daily Mail reports that Beyonce and Jay-Z stepped out for the first time since having their twins three months ago. The couple was spotted exiting a black SUV at an airport and were accompanied by all of three of their little ones. The family was surrounded by an entourage of bodyguards during the outing and appeared fairly somber.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Beyonce and Jay-Z have not commented on the rumors surrounding their kids. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, recently opened up about her grandchildren and admitted that everything is going great. Knowles explained how the twins are healthy and that Blue Ivy is adjusting well to life as an older sister.

Jay-Z also shared a few words about the new additions to the family. The rapper revealed that Rumi is named after the famous Persian poet and that Sir gets his name by the way he holds himself.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he shared. “And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]