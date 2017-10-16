Designer Donna Karan claims she is embarrassed by her comments praising Harvey Weinstein and his wife, Georgina Chapman, in response to the dramatic stories that have come out in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. Karan has received some serious blowback since she spoke out last week calling Harvey Weinstein a “wonderful person.”

After the comments from designer Donna Karan were made public, the fashion designer started to backpedal, saying her comments were taken out of context. Karan said that Harvey Weinstein has “done some amazing things,” and then Karan said that some women “presenting themselves the way they do” and the way they dress are asking for “trouble.”

On social media, people responded by saying they will no longer buy her clothing or perfume. Karan quickly explained that she was misunderstood and that sexual harassment and sexual assault were never acceptable.

“Sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Designer Donna Karan begged forgiveness from all victims of Harvey Weinstein and anyone she might have offended. But Karan has a lot more work to do if she wants the public to accept that she didn’t believe the things she said about Weinstein.

Donna Karan apologizes again for Harvey Weinstein comments: "For over 40 years, I have been a woman for women" https://t.co/5qMg23B7Ej pic.twitter.com/mTgm7I450u — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 16, 2017

After reviewing her comments, designer Donna Karan said that she realizes that things she said were out of touch, and she is very embarrassed. Karan said when she attended the event where she made those comments praising Harvey Weinstein on the red carpet, she was exhausted from traveling. The reporter asked designer Donna Karan what she thought about what happened to Harvey Weinstein. Karan then blamed the press for making her sound like she was supporting Harvey Weinstein and his decades of bad behavior.

“I was confused by the question. I mean, I hadn’t been paying attention to any of the news, and you hear little stories here and a little story there. And quite honestly, it wasn’t my place to say anything. Sometimes the press can kind of gear you on, and I didn’t feel it was appropriate.”

Designer Donna Karan now realizes that it might have been best if she said nothing about Harvey Weinstein instead of leading people to believe that some victims of sexual harassment and assault are asking for it by the way they dress.

But Karan continues to get backlash from other celebrities, including chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain’s girlfriend is actress Asia Argento, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. Bourdain tweeted to the designer, telling her to check herself before she comments on the way women dress around men.

“‪@dkny How many seventeen-year-olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, ‘asking for it?'”

Charmed star Rose McGowan, who has also accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, and has been outspoken on Twitter, had harsh words for Donna Karan, calling her “scum in a fancy dress.” McGowan also said that people like Donna Karan are complicit by aiding and abetting people like Harvey Weinstein.

The Los Angeles Times explains that Harvey Weinstein is indirectly involved in the fashion industry as he is the producer of Project Runway. Weinstein also funds his wife designer Georgina Chapman’s designer brand, Marchesa.

Do you think designer Donna Karan gave a sincere apology, or did she change her tune when she received backlash?

[Featured Image by Dimitios Kambouris/Getty Images]