‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Life Explodes, Billy Confesses, And Graham Flees With Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the next two weeks will be action-packed. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Noah (Robert Adamson) will put Nick (Joshua Morrow) on blast for giving away his inheritance to charity. They both think it is a huge mistake to give away all his money to charity.

According to Soap Central, Juliet (Laur Allen) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will face off in a heated confrontation. Young and the Restless spoilers state that once Cane (Daniel Goddard) returns to Genoa City, he will surprise Juliet with a question. He wants her to move into the Chancellor mansion so he can look after her and his unborn son. Meanwhile, Juliet and Victoria face off about her handing Lily (Christel Khalil) her job. She will imply that Lily doesn’t know the first thing about being an executive and believe Victoria did it to get under her skin.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will have her own problems to worry about in the week of October 16. Victoria will have a car crash and face a serious health setback.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will find Dina (Marla Adams) unresponsive in her hotel room; her mother will end up in the hospital. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham (Max Shippee) will try to cause trouble by suggesting Dina’s kids have no say in her medical care. Graham will point out that Dina appointed him power of attorney, giving him the authority to dictate what happens to their mother. Of course, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley will not like that at all — Jack will try to take legal action against the Graham.

Ashley’s world is rocked when her secret is exposed and Graham looks on as Dina collapses. Catch up on today's episode of #YR: https://t.co/s57mqwXwXQ pic.twitter.com/DEZKA04swV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2017

Despite Jack and Ashley’s best efforts, Dina will forgive Graham’s betrayal. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham plans to take Dina back to Europe. Dina’s reasoning for going along with the idea has little to do with trusting Graham. Instead, Y&R spoilers state that Dina wants to make sure her children do not find out that she has Alzheimer’s disease.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy (Jason Thompson) will have to face the music and confess he hacked into the Jabot server using Phyllis’ laptop. Of course, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will forgive him as she cannot fathom letting Billy go to reunite with Victoria. Little does she know, Victoria’s health is about to take a huge hit which could bring the former couple back together.

Scott (Daniel Hall) will uncover a hot scoop about the sex ring. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) time may be up and Scott will have to save Abby (Melissa Ordway) from harm’s way.

Get ready for the crazy fallout next week on #YR! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/LaYkSvRudB — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 13, 2017

It looks like an exciting week ahead on Young and the Restless. Do you think the Abbotts can stop Graham from taking Dina to Europe? Will Cane fall in love with Juliet? What’s going to happen to Victoria?

