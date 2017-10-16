Kelly Dodd Reveals What Her Daughter Thinks Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Kelly Dodd has filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County for a couple of years and it sounds like she’s changing these days. Dodd opened up about her troublesome marriage during her first couple of episodes on the show, but she’s now on her way out of her marriage. A few weeks ago, Dodd announced she was leaving her husband Michael after years of fighting. Of course, Kelly has opened up about her marriage on the show and it sounds like she’s ready to remove herself from the situation. However, in the middle of the fighting, there’s a young girl. Kelly has a daughter with Michael, Jolie, but she hasn’t really been on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, Kelly Dodd is now revealing what her daughter thinks about the show. As it turns out, she has watched a few episodes and she does care a bit about what happens on the show with her mother. But she doesn’t take it as seriously as some of Jolie’s friends. Bravo reveals that Jolie’s friends are very intrigued by what her celebrity mother is doing on the show, including getting into dramatic fights with her friends.

My baby's headshots.. she wants to act???????? A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

While some people may think it is bad for Kelly’s daughter to watch the show, it sounds like Jolie is able to separate reality with fiction. Jolie knows her mother and she knows what happens behind closed doors. Plus, she knows what is happening between her mother and Michael, as she may have been witness to some of the fighting. If anyone knows Kelly without the reality television facade, it’s her daughter Jolie. But it is also interesting that Jolie’s friends are curious about what is happening on The Real Housewives of Orange County, as the issues are not really relatable to an 11-year-old girl. These days, they are discussing lies, betrayals, and broken friendships.

