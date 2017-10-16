Kourtney Kardashian Dating: Relationship With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Heats Up, But Is She Pregnant?

Kourtney Kardashian exposed her new romance with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on last night’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but is the couple expecting their first child together?

Following last night’s show, during which Kourtney Kardashian, 38, planned on a super secretive surprise for Younes Bendjima, 24, in honor of his birthday, Gossip Cop is setting the record straight in regard to the ongoing rumors regarding the mother’s of three’s potential fourth pregnancy.

On October 14, Gossip Cop revealed that after Hollywood Life shared a report in regard to Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant earlier this month, they flip-flopped on their story and now claim that the longtime reality star isn’t actually expecting. As the outlet explained, Hollywood Life initially told readers that Kardashian was expecting a baby with Bendjima and shared a couple of additional articles in regard to her possible baby bump. Then, after proclaiming that Kardashian didn’t actually show any signs of a baby bump, they offered a report in which a source said that she and her boyfriend weren’t quite ready to take that step in their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian is not currently pregnant, but the rumors have continued to swirl in recent weeks as her younger sisters, including Khloe Kardashian and her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also face baby rumors.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian was rumored to be dating Justin Bieber at the end of 2015 and into 2016. However, after the singer stepped out with Sofia Richie, who is now dating Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kardashian stepped out with Younes Bendjima. Since then, the couple has been traveling back in forth between France, where his mother resides, and Los Angeles.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship, Kardashian has shared a number of posts that have included Bendjima, a former boxer, on her social media pages in recent weeks.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]