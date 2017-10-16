Amidst Pregnancy Rumors, Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Picture With Dream Kardashian On Instagram

The verdict is still out on Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy, but the photo she just posted with niece Dream is proof that she would make the most adorable mom. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her and 11-month-old Dream with a super fun filter that made them look like they had animal ears and a shiny nose, as well as a few hearts flying around them.

“Auntie KoKos gorgeous [mouse emoji].”

Dream, who is the child of younger brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, is constantly featured on Aunt KoKo’s Instagram account — something her over six million followers are very excited about. The rumored mom-to-be likes to spend as much time as she possibly can with all her nieces and nephews, including Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Kim’s kids, North and Saint.

Khloe has been very outspoken about wanting kids of her own, but fertility issues had come in the way of her dream of being a mom since she was married to former NBA star Lamar Odom.

“It was hard for me to understand what was happening because my mom had six kids and Kourtney got pregnant quickly. People assume I’m desperate for a baby. And yes, I would love to have a baby. But I’m 28, and I’ve been married three and a half years. I love my life, but it doesn’t feel incomplete right now.”

Auntie KoKos gorgeous ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Since having kids of her own has been a struggle, Khloe makes up for it by being the cool aunt that all of her siblings’ kids go to for some extra cuddles. Even though she now splits her time between Los Angeles and Cleveland, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson lives and plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, she tries to make the most of her time back home by catching up with the littlest members of the family.

Ever since her brother Rob and Dream’s mama Blac Chyna separated, finding time to spend with Dream has been a little tough, but she has managed to squeeze in a hug or two while the baby is with her dad.

Missing my squad!! A few of the squad members were MIA this day! This photo was hard enough to even get the kids to stand still for this long ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

From her Instagram, her public appearances, and her show, it’s clear that Khloe not only makes a great aunt, but she will also make the perfect mom.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]