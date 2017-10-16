‘Mayans MC’ Casts New Lead As Reshoots Continue On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-Off

Mayans MC is undergoing some big changes as reshoots continued for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off. While most of the main characters have not changed, Deadline reports that Michael Irby from The Unit was just cast as the new lead opposite James Olmos.

Kurt Sutter’s spin-off begins after the death of Jax Teller in the Season 7 finale of Sons of Anarchy. Mayans MC centers on the story of prospect EZ Reye (JD Pardo), who is trying to become a full-fledged member of a charter on the border of California and Mexico. Sutter and his crew are currently reshooting many of the scenes for the pilot and have recast a few roles.

Irby is set to play the part of Obispo “Bishop” Losa, a member of the charter in Santo Padre. Losa has close ties with the president of the club, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), and is sent to the charter on the border to help run things. Losa is described as a loyal person who does not tolerate disobedience.

Irby is well known for his part on the hit series, The Unit. The actor has also starred on True Detective, Taken, Line of Fire, The Haunted, and Almost Human. It isn’t clear how big of a role Irby will play on Mayans MC, but he definitely adds more depth to the cast.

According to Deadline, Sutter experienced similar reshoots and recasting while working on the pilot for Sons of Anarchy. Although Sutter originally planned on directing the opening episode, he is now handing it over to director Norberto Barba, who has worked on The Path, Grimm, and Preacher. The move frees Sutter to concentrate more on the writing and producing aspects of the series.

It isn’t clear if the series plans for more recasts in the near future. The pilot was originally expected to air sometime this fall, but will likely get pushed to sometime in 2018. FX has not announced an official premiere date for the series. Given Sutter’s success with Sons of Anarchy, it’s a safe bet that Mayans MC will get picked up for a full season.

