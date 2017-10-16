‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: November Sweeps Bring Major Drama To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers are slowly leaking, and news of the November sweeps storylines has finally arrived. It looks like DOOL fans can look forward to a lot of drama in Salem this fall with characters such as Sami, Lucas, Will, and others.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, there will be two big returns coming to Days of our Lives for sweeps. Kassie DePaiva will make her way back to Salem as Eve Donovan and Eileen Davidson is also returning to the NBC soap, possibly in the dual roles of Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks.

Days of our Lives fans will see Eve return on Oct. 27. The character will blow back into Salem to cause some trouble, namely for the Kiriakis family. It appears that Eve will want to visit her nephew, Tate, while she’s in town and when she sees how bad of shape Brady is in she may fight for custody of the little boy.

As many DOOL fans know, Brady just went through a very messy break up with Nicole Walker, and he’s also been drinking again. His mental state and the fact that he’s fallen off the wagon seem reason enough for Eve to possibly fight for custody of her sister Theresa’s son.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady stuns Eric with his demand.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/NUwee0IGn0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal that Eve will also find some time to fall in love. The character will have a romance while she’s in Salem, and there are two likely candidates for her to get involved in a relationship with. The first one is Justin Kiriakis, who will soon be single once everyone finds out that Bonnie has swapped lives with Adrienne. The second in Eric, who will be heartbroken over losing Nicole and could possibly rebound with Eve.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera will be slinking back into Salem as well, and she may also want to get her hands on Tate, the little boy whom she stole from Brady and Theresa the first time around. Eileen Davidson could also possibly be playing the role of wacky Susan Banks, EJ DiMera’s mother, which could hint at the return of the EJ.

All the while, Days of our Lives will be shifting their setting to Memphis, where Sami, Lucas, Sonny, Paul, Marlena, and a few others will go as they follow leads about the possibility of Will Horton still being alive. The gang will follow a trail that leads them to the south, where they will find out some shocking truths, and likely save Will Horton in the process.

One of the most shocking storylines for November sweeps will revolve around Theo Carver and JJ Devearux. Days of our Lives viewers will see JJ live out a cop’s worst nightmare when he tragically shoots Theo by accident while on pursuit of an assailant. Theo will be badly injured and will be paralyzed by JJ’s bullet. The situation will lead JJ into a dark and depressing place, where he’ll see the spirit of his father, Jack.

It seems like November sweeps will be a very dramatic time in Salem, and Days of our Lives fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

[Featured Image by Doug Benc/Getty Images]