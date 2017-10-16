Javi Marroquin Celebrates His Rise To Success After ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Party

Javi Marroquin may not have said much to his fans when he started filming Marriage Boot Camp with his estranged wife, Kailyn Lowry. Perhaps he wanted to see if they could work out their issues in private, but it sounds like they have decided that they are better apart. While filming the show, secrets surfaced about their relationship and Marroquin wasn’t happy to learn that Lowry had slept with his best friend. Surprisingly, it sounds like Marroquin still feel like he has won in some regard, as he has plenty of money rolling his way. Adam Lind had previously revealed that he made upwards of $250,000 per season, so Javi may be in the same category.

According to a new Instagram post, Javi Marroquin recently celebrated the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp and it is possible that he is celebrating making more money. In an Instagram video, Marroquin is singing at the premiere party for the show and he’s singing a song about making it to the top. Perhaps he’s referring to his financial situation.

“Me & Unc had the premiere party jumpinggggg #marriagebootcamp,” Javi revealed as a caption for an Instagram video that he filmed with Peter Gunz from Love and Hip Hop.

Can't wait to be in the sunshine state with these 2 looking at castles, meeting Mickey and friends. A week away from the mats, from soccer practice, and a week away from work. A week with no worries, but making memories ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

In the video, Marroquin is caught singing Drake’s song, Started From the Bottom. He’s singing, “started from the bottom, now we’re here,” as if to celebrate that he has made it through Marriage Boot Camp and possibly scored another paycheck from VH1.

On Teen Mom 2, Lowry questioned why Marroquin should get child support. He works in the army and gets money from MTV for filming Teen Mom 2. Plus, he may get additional income from advertisements, sponsored posts on Instagram, and recently from a book deal he did with his ex-wife. It is also possible that he received money from Marriage Boot Camp to film and expose his troubles with his ex-wife. It sounds like Javi is excited about the future and he could be financially stable for a while, as he has plenty of projects coming up.

What do you think about Javi Marroquin’s video, where he’s talking about rising to the top? Do you think he’s happy about his financial status these days?

