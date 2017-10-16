‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s New Romance Over Before It Really Began?

After ending her relationship with Chris Lopez, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seemed to be heading toward a new romance with her next-door neighbor, Dionisio Cephas. However, after a recent flirty Twitter exchange between the two, it seems things may have ended before they even began.

According to Radar Online, the flirting started when Lowry posted a Snapchat photo of Cephas.

The 25-year-old mother of three then tweeted, “What are the chances I’ll actually see @ttc1 today?”

Cephas responded that Lowry needed to stop acting like he didn’t live next door, and the reality star quickly replied, “long-distance relationship with the guy next door.”

However, Lowry reportedly told In Touch that Cephas was not her boyfriend and the two were just friends. Meanwhile, Cephas told Radar that they weren’t dating and time would tell when it came to a possible relationship.

If something was happening between the two, it seemed to have quickly come to an end before it got started. OK! Magazine is reporting that Lowry started a Twitter rant about men just days after the flirtatious exchange with Cephas.

“Just when you think you like someone, they’ll give you a cool five reasons you’re wasting your time,” wrote Lowry.

She then retweeted, “Stop bullsh***ing and make it official.”

Today has been so much fun with @jueliakinney! @shottopics has been my favorite so far, y’all will love @patrickvarone ???? @itsmekashmere @bestproductsdotcom A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

In an angry retweet, she posted a comment about loving someone and not doing careless stuff to hurt them, along with a plea to stop using excuses.

The next day, Cephas wrote that he didn’t understand why females always want to be in relationships.

Before the Twitter flirtations and the rant, Cephas and Lowry posted a Snapchat photo together back in May, when Lowry was six months pregnant, of the two lying in bed together. The pic ended up being controversial because Cephas didn’t have a shirt on.

The aspiring T-shirt designer is just another in a long line of men in Lowry’s life. She has three sons with three different men. Lowry shares 7-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, 3-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her newborn, Lux Russell, with Lopez.

There are no words to describe the love I have for this baby ???? #LuxRussell A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez recently split, and she decided to give her new baby the last name of Lowry because her ex is denying paternity. She is taking him to court to prove that he is the baby’s father and to collect child support.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Stringer/Getty Images]