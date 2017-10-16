‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of October 23-27: Sami Arrested, Eric Livid, Who Helps Bonnie Get Away?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23-27 promise brushes with the law, a great escape, and a sibling brawl. Bonnie (Judi Evans) has Victor (John Aniston) right where she wants him, and it seems as if she is about to become Mrs. Kiriakis as well — or so she thinks. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Adrienne will finally get hold of a phone and call Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Although Lucas doesn’t initially understand that Bonnie is pretending to be Adrienne, he immediately comes to Adrienne’s aid.

Whose Wedding Is It Anyway: Bonnie And Victor To Wed?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Justin (Wally Kurth) will solve the Bonnie mystery, and together with Lucas and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), they will rescue Adrienne and put a stop to the farce of a wedding. Unfortunately, Bonnie will get wind of their plans and will try to make a run for it. She will turn to Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) to help her escape Salem. Sheila, in turn, will rely on Eli (Lamon Archey) to get them to freedom, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers via Soap Central. It seems as if Sheila has a hold on Eli for whatever happened in the past between them.

Why Did Nicole Leave? Eric Confronts Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Eric (Greg Vaughan) will confront Brady (Eric Martsolf). He will feel it is Brady’s fault that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) left Salem so suddenly. Eric’s gut feeling is that Brady knows something more about Nicole leaving and most likely is the reason that she fled. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that with Nicole out of the way, a mourning Eric will be visited by his former love, Jennifer.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole confesses to Eric that she loves him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/xeAV9EeXHr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 11, 2017

Hurricane Sami Unleashes Storm At Salem PD And Gets Arrested

Sami is certainly known for making her feelings heard, and it won’t be long before it gets her in trouble. In fact, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that after a fight at the police station, she will be arrested. However, the daughter of a former cop, Sami is savvy enough to emerge unscathed from the arrest. She will join the search party for Will as they head out of town. Marlena (Deidre Hall) John (Drake Hogestyn), Sonny (Freddie Smith), and Paul (Christopher Sean) will all be heading for Memphis in their quest to find Will. The Inquisitr recently reported that there may even be a link between EJ and Will’s death.

