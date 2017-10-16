Jenelle Evans Abuse Scandal: More Concerns Are Coming Out About Kaiser

Jenelle Evans is not pleased these days, as she feels betrayed by MTV for editing the footage to make it look like she neglects her children and that David Eason abuses them. After last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, she revealed that she was done sharing her life with the world, and she wanted an apology and some respect from producers before they pursued another contract offer with her. Viewers were shocked and surprised to see David act out, especially because many felt he was scary and controlling with Jenelle. To see him take it out on Kaiser was a whole different thing for viewers. Now, it seems people are watching the family closely and one person pointed to Kaiser’s growth.

According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans gushed about how she and Kaiser got to spend some time together over the weekend, but people seemed concerned for Kaiser once again. It has only been a week since the troublesome episode aired on MTV of David getting aggressive with little Kaiser, and some people are now worried about Kaiser in general. In the social media post of her son, one person asked whether Kaiser was even growing. The follower thought that he had been the same size for two years.

Kai also joined us on our camping weekend. He got to paint some pumpkins with his big bro. ???????????? #Pumpkins #Brotherhood A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

“Is it just me or does it seem like Kaiser has been the same size for 2 years now?” the follower asked in general, but no one offered up any comments or opinions about the situation.

Of course, Kaiser is a growing toddler, and it appears that he has grown since last summer. The picture above was taken this past weekend, as Jenelle and her sons were hanging out, painting pumpkins together. The picture below was taken last summer in July. The photos are 15 months apart. While he hasn’t grown to be as tall as Jace, he has grown from being a smaller toddler to a child who resembles his brother more and more. Perhaps the concern over Kaiser is because Ensley is growing so fast. She was born in January, but she’s growing quickly. Plus, Jace is also growing fast as the years go by. Maybe fans are concerned about Kaiser because Jenelle isn’t sharing so much information and updates about his growth and development.

#BrotherlyLove #FavoriteMoments ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 2, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

What do you think about Jenelle Evans’ fans being concerned over Kaiser? Do you think she should address the issues rather than running away?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]