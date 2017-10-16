Jill Duggar Looks ‘So Pregnant’ With Third Baby, Husband Derick Dillard Slammed For ‘Scamming’ Instagram Fans

Jill Duggar just had her second baby this July, but the fans are already speculating that she is pregnant with her third baby. Right now, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, are on a trip to Washington D.C. with Cross Church College, the organization that they started working for since they gave up their missionary work in Central America. As Derick continues to post pictures of them on his Instagram, Counting On fans are noticing that the 26-year-old Duggar looks “so pregnant” with her third baby.

While Jill’s delivery of her first son, Israel Dillard, had no problems, the birth of her second son, Samuel Dillard, was more complicated. They did not go through all the complications she faced, but the fact that the labor took “40 hours” and that “he was delivered via C-section at the hospital” hinted that it was an ordeal for the mother.

The experience was so harrowing and intense that the couple did not instantaneously fill their Instagram with pictures of their son. It has been three months since his birth, but Jill did not give the monthly update on her second son like she did for Israel.

And now, the fans have begun to think that she is pregnant with a third child, so soon after delivering Samuel.

“Looks like Jill is pregnant again,” one fan noted.

“Jill looks so pregnant,” another one chimed in. “Wonder if baby #3 is on the way.”

Others chose to believe that she was just helping herself recover from giving birth to her second baby.

“She looks extremely well fed and healthy to me,” a fan commented.

We had a good Nepal reunion with my friend for some good, legit dal bhat and momos! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

As fans speculated whether Jill was pregnant again, they also slammed Derick for asking his fans to donate to his lifestyle. Just a few months ago, he launched a crowdsourcing campaign to raise $6,500 to support a year of ministry in northwestern Arkansas. He did not specify where the money is going towards, instead vaguely stating that it will be used towards “various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year.”

The fundraiser was shut down by Pure Charity, the host website, which noted that Jill’s husband violated Terms of Use.

SInce then, the fans have commented on the fact that he refuses to get a real job and instead looks to get money from his fans.

“They most certainly ARE scammers,” one fan expressed. “Why do you think they were removed from being involved in their fake missionary in Central America?”

“I wonder who paid for the meal,” the fan wondered, observing the Nepalese meal that Derick, Jill and his friend shared in Washington D.C. “After all, Derick doesn’t have a job. Probably the guy they had dinner with.”

Jill and Derick Dillard are currently missing from the promotional picture for the new season of Counting On. On the TLC website, Joy-Anna and Austin, Jessa and Ben, and Jinger and Jeremy are the couples displayed on the banner.

It looks like the 26-year-old Duggar, who may or may not be pregnant with a third baby, seems happy enough to be spending time with her husband and baby sons.

@derickdillard you are the best papa in the whole world!!! I love you so much! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

