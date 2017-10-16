Donald Trump Impeachment Move On Rise: Even Republican Lawmakers May Be Considering Impeachment, Report Says

Fears among many Republican allies of Donald Trump that his impeachment may now be inevitable appeared to be on the rise over the weekend. One new report said that at least one GOP lawmaker may now be ready to support articles of impeachment against Trump, while other Republicans in Congress “privately” want Trump out of the White House.

And then on Monday, a separate news story revealed that Trump’s closest allies are now warning that a Democratic victory in the 2018 midterm elections would lead directly to Trump’s removal from office.

In August, a Democratic congressional rep from Tennessee, Steve Cohen, became the second Democrat in the House to announce that he would bring articles of impeachment against Trump, after Trump failed to publicly condemn neo-Nazi marchers who staged a violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which one counter-protester was killed.

But in an interview on Sunday, Cohen said that the move to impeach Trump is showing signs of becoming a bipartisan effort, with at least one Republican in Congress now “looking at” support for articles of impeachment against Trump. Meanwhile, others are speaking “privately” of their desire to see the Trump term in the White House come to a quick end because they now realize that Trump is “not balanced” and is “not capable of continuing to lead us.”

Watch Cohen make his comments about the growing Republican support for Trump impeachment in the video below.

“I have one Republican that has said he is looking at it, he’s considering it,” Cohen said in the interview. “I have other Republicans, just like Senator Bob Corker suggested, who have told me on a constant basis that they know this man is not balanced, he is not capable of continuing to lead us.”

Corker, a Republican also from Cohen’s state of Tennessee, followed his recent announcement that he would retire from the Senate with a series of pointed comments regarding Trump, saying that Trump’s actions have put the United States “on the path to World War III” and that Trump runs his administration like “a reality show.”

Cohen added that he believes more Republicans would publicly call for Trump’s removal from office if not for “the Republican base” of voters who still strongly supports Trump. A new Emerson College poll released on Monday showed that 44 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance so far. But among self-identified Republicans, Trump’s approval stands at a whopping 81.4 percent, according to the poll.

“That’s who’s strong in their primaries, and politically, they can’t come out and say it,” Cohen said, referring to the “private” desire of many Republicans in Congress for Trump’s impeachment.

But according to many top Republican insiders who are close allies of Trump, it may be Trump himself who fails to grasp the threat to his term in office posed by the impeachment moves. In fact, his own failure to do anything about it, they say, could lead directly to impeachment as early as 2018, according to a Monday report by CNN.

CNN interviewed more than “a dozen” Republicans allied with Trump, finding that even Trump’s closest confidants fear “whether Trump fully grasps that his feuds with members of his own party and shortage of legislative achievements could soon put the fate of his presidency at risk.”

They say that Trump’s former White House “chief strategist,” Steve Bannon, who now runs the “alt-right” political site Breitbart News, has made the chances that even Republicans could back impeachment worse by declaring, as Bannon himself said in a speech on Saturday, “war against the GOP establishment.”

“If we lose the House, he could get impeached. Do you think he understands that?” one top Republican was reported to say.

“When Democrats take control of the House they will absolutely move for articles of impeachment,” another predicted, in the CNN report.

If the Democrats were to regain a majority in the House with the 2018 elections, California Democrat Nancy Pelosi would again become speaker and could lead an impeachment effort, the Trump allies fear. In the last 18 midterm elections, the party of a sitting president has lost an average of 33 House seats‚ a number that rises to 36 when a president’s approval rating sits below 50 percent.

Democrats are currently 24 seats short of a majority in the House of Representatives.

