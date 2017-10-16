Watch Full Trailer Of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’: Welcome To The Magical World Of Wakanda

Marvel dropped the much-awaited full trailer for Black Panther on October 16, giving fans their first glimpse of the magical world of Wakanda. Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero T’Challa, the presumptive Wakandan King who is forced to defend his technologically-advanced kingdom from battling factions growing within the realm.

T’Challa’s returns to Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death. Although he is the rightful heir to the throne, his claim will be opposed by their clan’s old and powerful enemies, led by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). His enemies will try to dethrone him and put the plight of the Wakandan people in their hands.

Amid the complications, the Black Panther will find comfort in Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who will remind him to decide what kind of king he is going to be, the Verge reported. Whatever his decision may be, the world depends on it, and he must make the right choice for the survival of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, who is in charge of shaping T’Challa’s journey to become the legendary hero-king he’s destined to be. Coogler shares the screenplay credit with Joe Robert.

Watch the full trailer below.

According to fans, the trailer is jam-packed with actions scenes, aerial views, slow-motion sequences, and spandex costumes. Both comic fans and movie enthusiasts will surely enjoy the film. The stellar cast is headed by Boseman, Jordan, and Nyong’o, along with Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Andy Serkis.

Moreover, according to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel is owning the superhero-themed movie scene with the arrival of Thor: Ragnarok, helmed by director Taika Waititi, on November 2. It will be followed shortly by Black Panther, which is slated to arrive during the first quarter of 2018.

This short gap in Marvel’s movie schedule creates a powerful message for moviegoers. It shows that Marvel has actually accepted the recent trend of banking on filmmaker’s vision, which allows them to re-create the imaginary world of comics.

Black Panter arrives in cinemas worldwide on February 16, 2018.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Iamges]