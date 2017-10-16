Melissa Gorga Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo: Did She Have Plastic Surgery?

Melissa Gorga is currently watching the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey unfold on Bravo, as it has just started last week. Gorga wants to be a supportive sister-in-law to Teresa Giudice, as she’s now raising four daughters on her own. Surprisingly, Melissa is also dealing with her own issues, as she was left behind by her business partner, who emptied out the entire store and brought all of the merchandise to her competitor, Posche owner Kim D. Perhaps Gorga felt she needed a fresh new look after this tough period, because many people feel that she’s gotten some work done on her face after a recent photo surfaced.

According to a new Instagram post, fans are confused as to Melissa Gorga‘s new look. The photo was shared by Ramona Singer, as the two are in Beverly Hills to possibly face off on Lip Sync Battle. There were rumors of them filming the show this week together, and Ramona left New York City yesterday to come to California to film the show. But it isn’t so much the show people are talking about. In the photo, Gorga doesn’t look like herself at all. In fact, one person hints that she got so much plastic surgery done that she’s starting to look like Danielle Staub.

Fun afternoon with @melissagorga! ???? #cheers #turtletime @ivyrestaurants A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

“Melissa done f**ked that face up so much she looks like Danielle Staub,” one person wrote, seemingly in shock that Gorga would have so much work done, while another added that she would never have known this was Gorga, writing, “Melissa looks literally like she is twenty yrs old, if you didn’t say it was her, I never would’ve known it was her, your both beautiful women!!”

Of course, Melissa Gorga hasn’t confirmed whether she has indeed had work done. Maybe she was saving her surprise news for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which has yet to air. But it is surprising that people have a hard time recognizing her, especially since her look seems to different. It is pretty powerful that one person wrote that she’s barely recognizable anymore.

What do you think about Melissa Gorga possibly having work done to her face? Do you think she looks like she’s had work done or do you think it’s just a poor angle, no makeup and perhaps a jet-lagged expression?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Haddad]