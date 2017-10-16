Recent Collapse Of EMP Commission Leaves U.S. Vulnerable To Attack, Congress Being Implored To Act Now

The current EMP Commission was terminated on September 30, thus ending the uncompensated service of commissioners who, since the turn of the century, have been the only authoritative voice among the many pessimists that have left the United States exposed to the possibility of an existential threat that, which, if unaddressed, could have unimaginable consequences and ultimately lead to the death of most Americans in a short time period following such an event.

There is widespread concern that an existential type attack might be executed by a country such as North Korea, which has declared an EMP attack to be one of the many “strategic goals” of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. There is also concern that such an attack might be perpetrated by North Korea’s ally, Iran, which now, has plenty of money at its disposal to buy whatever it may feel it needs from a “cash-strapped” North Korea, thanks to the JCPOA’s removal of sanctions freeing over a $100 billion for Iran to buy what it is unable to build itself from North Korea.

Last week, members of Congress were cautioned about the threat of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack from North Korea or other rogue entities that could have catastrophic effects on the United States, similar to that of an extinction-level event.

In a statement, experts recommended to Congress that the U.S. military immediately get to work, strengthening its ballistic missile defenses — including the deployment of space-based defenses — with the specific aim of protecting the country from potential Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attacks. They also recommended the development and deployment of enhanced-EMP nuclear weapons and other means that would put the U.S. in better position to defend itself against attacks on the United States by North Korea.

What would an EMP attack actually do?

It could involve the detonation of a hydrogen bomb delivered by missile or even satellites at a high altitude of 30-400 km, creating an electromagnetic pulse that would knock out the electrical grid. On top of that, electrical devices in the range of the blast could be fried. Lights, computers, phones, internet, and even cars would be decimated. The lack of refrigeration is likely to spoil food, causing mass starvation. Add to that lack of clean water, no air traffic control, or any financial transactions taking place and you have widespread devastation in the U.S.

The casualties of this type of event would not be as a result of the explosion, as it can happen too high for its nuclear effects to be felt strongly on the ground. But the loss of life-sustaining infrastructure could bring slow but sure disaster.

Peter Vincent Pry, Chief of Staff of the Congressional EMP Commission spoke during a hearing last week about how an EMP attack, done with a high-altitude detonation of a nuclear weapon, could bring life to a halt by doing serious damage to the U.S. power grid.

“Look at what’s happening in Puerto Rico now if you want to know what the consequences of an EMP attack would be.”

Three weeks after Hurricane Maria whipped through the island destroying nearly all of the electricity grid, only about 10 percent of the more than three million Puerto Ricans – American citizens – have power.

Imagine what would happen to Puerto Ricans, Pry posited, if the United States was unable to provide any aid to Puerto Rico for a year. Pry believes most would perish.

“That’s what would happen to the United States in the event of a North Korean EMP attack,” Pry continued, “which they could do today, alright? And with a single weapon.”

Pry’s warning comes a month after Pyongyang said it had tested a hydrogen bomb that had the capabilities of carrying out an EMP attack, marking the first time the rogue nation has expressed interest in doing so.

The expert described an EMP attack to the Oversight and Management Efficiency Subcommittee as “super-lightning,” and was very dismissive of anyone who said such an attack would be unlikely.

As with the attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, Pry said, people will consider an EMP attack highly unlikely until the day it happens.

“North Korea has the capability of making an EMP right now, and does – right now – constitute an existential threat to the United States,” he said.

