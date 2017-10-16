‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown Allegedly Keeping Family Secrets Amid Ongoing Battle With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is allegedly keeping family secrets amid an ongoing battle with stage 4 lung cancer. The 54-year-old Brown family matriarch is currently still being treated for a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis in California, with an unknown long-term prognosis. Some rumors have recently claimed that Ami Brown is getting better, while other rumors claim that the reality TV personality is still fighting. However, Radar Online recently reported that Ami Brown’s stage 4 lung cancer is “worsening,” adding that Ami will take some “shocking” Brown family secrets “to the grave.”

Ami Brown even admitted that she may be living out her “last days,” according to a Fox News report in August. Ami has been dealing with a dire lung cancer diagnosis since early in 2017, and there have been no confirmed updates on her condition since a short video update from Snow, 22, and Rain Brown, 14, also in August. The Brown sisters revealed that mom Ami was still “hanging in there” after leaving Browntown and the Alaskan Bush to receive aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatment in a southern California hospital. Radar Online wrote on Monday that the Brown family is “still preparing for the worst,” and Ami Brown is allegedly the only member of the Brown family “who knows the family’s dark skeletons.”

The report outlines seven “shocking” Brown family secrets that may remain unanswered if Ami Brown succumbs to her stage 4 lung cancer, including that Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown, 64, was treated for brain damage, as well as failing kidneys and lungs, during a mysterious illness that occurred after he left Texas as a young man to travel to the Alaskan Bush. The report goes on to say that Ami Brown did, in fact, reach out to her now-estranged family back in Texas to schedule a visit during Billy Brown’s book signing tour in 2008 in the lower 48 states. Radar also revealed that Ami Brown allegedly married Billy Brown at the young age of 15 to escape an abusive household, a claim that Ami’s mother and brother, Les Branson, both deny.

Another alleged family secret, according to Radar Online, is that Billy and Ami Brown reportedly “faked” their many misfortunes in Alaska as a young family of nine in a book that Billy published in 2007 — a story that was then turned into the reality TV series Alaskan Bush People on the Discovery Channel in 2014. However, Snowbird Brown, the first daughter and sixth child to be born to Billy and Ami Brown, shared in a YouTube video back in 2008 that Billy’s book was, in fact, a true story about the family’s life “growing up in Alaska” and living on fishing boats. Snowbird also revealed that their time spent in the lower 48 states for the book signing tour in 2008 was the first time that “us kids have ever been out of Alaska.”

Alaskan Bush People started out as a documentary film in 2009, as noted by Starcasm, and both the documentary and the TV series are recreations of the Brown family’s “journey described in the book.” Radar Online wrote that rumors surfaced during Season 1 of Alaskan Bush People that the Brown family didn’t actually live in Browntown but, instead, lived in hotels in Alaska during filming, which shouldn’t have been a shock to fans, considering it was never a secret that the show was meant to only recreate the time that the Brown family had previously spent living in the Alaskan Bush. Although, Radar noted that the Brown family did, in fact, lie about their Alaskan residency for four years, starting in 2010, in order to receive “dividend checks from the government,” as noted by a previous report on Radar Online.

Rumors continue to suggest that Alaskan Bush People will continue with another new season of some members of the Brown family starting over in the Colorado Bush, but neither the Discovery Channel nor the Brown family has confirmed the “true fate of the show,” according to Radar Online. With so many “shocking secrets” and “unanswered questions” allegedly still circulating about the nine members of the Brown family, some fans are wondering if Ami Brown’s stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis was also faked to get the Brown family out of the Alaskan Bush and back into the lower 48 states. Rain Brown, the youngest daughter of Billy and Ami Brown, stays active on Instagram as @heroofkirrkwell and wrote in the comments of a video that was posted over the weekend that she had to “leave the only home” she’s ever known, referring to Alaska, “because my mom has cancer.”

