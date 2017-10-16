Javi Marroquin Speaks Out On His Relationship With Kailyn Lowry And Their Future

Fans of Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry saw the two on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Javi was there to try and save their marriage, while Kailyn’s focus was how they would co-parent together. They attended the premiere party on October 13, and a photo was taken of Javi kissing Kailyn on the cheek, leading fans to wonder if the two would reconcile.

Javi Marroquin recently sat down with Radar Online and opened up on his relationship with Kailyn and what the future holds for them. The time on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars did not change the course of things for the couple, and the divorce did go through.

Javi had written a tell-all book about their relationship. Out of respect for her, he had her read it, and of course, she didn’t agree with what he planned to publish. As he worked with her to find a compromise and edit his book, it became apparent that the only solution to let her write her own book. This led to another round of problems at first, as Javi kept remembering more after reading Kailyn’s version of events. He decided to add a little to his book, but not to over-edit based on what Kailyn was putting in her book, and let her book be her version of the events that led to the end of their marriage.

Javi Marroquin shared with Radar Online that the two plan to promote their books together, even going on a book tour. As for a future for the two, Javi says they won’t be reconciling. Even though he has love for Kailyn, too much has happened for them to try to work through it all. If things hadn’t gone so far off track, maybe the two could have tried again.

As for their book series, fans can expect accusations of infidelity as all the reasons their marriage ended are discussed. Even though the two see things very differently in some areas, they are working hard to leave the past in the past and move forward in their newly defined relationship.

Do you think Javi and Kailyn will possibly reunite in the future? Will you be reading the books the couple have written? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Stringer/Getty Images]