Nathan Griffith Is Calling Jenelle Evans A Miserable Loser After Hinting Of Legal Action?

Nathan Griffith wasn’t a happy man when he watched Teen Mom 2 last week. He saw how David Eason grabbed his son’s arm and dragged Kaiser across their property to a swing set. He placed him down and told him to be quiet, while Kaiser cried out for food, yelling “feed me!” David was getting frustrated with him for crying, as he was trying to take some photos with Jenelle Evans for their “save the date” cards for their wedding. Nathan was furious, as this was the proof he had been waiting for. For months, Nathan and his mother claimed Kaiser was being abused in the home, and he now had footage of David aggressively grabbing Kaiser’s arm. On Twitter, Griffith revealed that MTV edits the footage to make Jenelle look like a good mother, and he later revealed he was taking legal action.

According to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith is now revealing that his mood has changed a bit, as he’s not making a joke of the legal threat anymore. On Twitter, he had previously shared a GIF of a minion when sharing that he would be pursuing legal action. Now, he seems angry and bothered that Jenelle may be fighting back. While he didn’t specify who his tweet was for, it sounds like he may be facing an uphill battle when it comes to removing Kaiser from the home.

“Stop being such a miserable loser! Do something better with your life than obsessing over mine. Go start drama with that ghul matron,” Nathan Griffith revealed on Twitter, making reference to a Middle-earth character.

#BoyScouts #FamilyFunCamp #AnotherBadgeEarned ???????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Jenelle herself hasn’t said anything about facing possible legal action thanks to Nathan. After the show aired, she revealed she would be deleting her Twitter account and using that time with her family. In other words, she wasn’t active on Twitter when she was possibly served with some legal action. Maybe she’s fighting back behind the scenes without sharing her plans with her Twitter fans. It is possible that her fans have lost respect for her after watching David grab Kaiser and her not defending her son.

What do you think about Nathan Griffith’s tweet? Do you think he’s talking about Jenelle Evans, as he may not be too happy with her these days thanks to what he saw on Teen Mom 2 last week?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]